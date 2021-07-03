Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

There may not be any better way to celebrate Fourth of July weekend in Chiefs Kingdom than by remembering the top five moments from Kansas City's star-spangled fullback.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Kansas City Chiefs star-spangled fullback Anthony Sherman deserves to be featured on this Fourth of July weekend in Kansas City. Though he's now retired from the NFL (which he announced with the help of a helicopter) Here are the now-retired back's top five moments from his time in Kansas City.

Former Kansas City Chief Anthony Sherman is proud to be an American. Maybe it’s the patriotic spandex he wore to training camp or the tattoo of the American Flag painted on his right bicep. He’s 100% American made and isn’t ashamed of it.

Not only that but his nickname is the sausage, and who doesn’t love a fun time grilling and hanging out with friends and family on the fourth of July weekend? Seems like it was only appropriate to highlight the top plays of Sherman’s career with the Chiefs.

First Touchdown (10/27/13)

No one will ever forget Sherman's first touchdown as a Kansas City Chief! A bowling ball type runner even after the catch, all the way until he crossed the goal line.

First Playoff Touchdown (1/4/14)

In the first playoff action of his career, Sherman capitalized on a first half shovel pass from Alex Smith to give the Chiefs a 24-7 lead over the Indianapolis Colts on the road during Wild Card Weekend. We won’t talk about how the rest of the game played out, but it was exciting for Sherman and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom in that first half.

Fireworks with Mahomes (9/9/18)

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped an absolute dime to a streaking Sherman down the sideline. This was one of the first of many touchdown passes to come in Mahomes’ career and I’m sure Sherman would agree it is the most explosive play of his career.

Shovel From Mahomes (9/28/20)

In what would be the first under-hand touchdown pass of Mahomes’ career, Sherman’s execution was impeccable and he was able to get in the end-zone on a beautifully drawn up play.

Pro-Bowl MVP Snub (1/27/19)

Sherman went off in the Pro Bowl and should have won MVP. His teammate, the starting quarterback for the AFC, ended up taking home the trophy. We will always know in our hearts that Sherman deserved it.

Bonus: Blocking to a Super Bowl Ring (2/2/20)

Sherman was the lead blocker and opened up the hole for Damien Williams’ memorable touchdown run that sealed the Chiefs 2020 Super Bowl victory. This was Sherman’s role more often than not, doing the dirty work that goes unnoticed by most, but he played an important role on the Chiefs for years.

Hopefully Sherman is drinking a cold one, wearing some Patriotic spandex, and showing off his tattoos while enjoying his weekend celebrating the birth of our great nation. Here’s to hoping you enjoy your Fourth of July weekend as well. 

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Should Have a Better Season in 2021

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arrowhead Report News: A Classic Bad News/Good News Situation

A new monument dedicated Saturday at Chennault Park will help ensure Joe Delaney's life and sacrifice are never forgotten. On June 29, 1983, Delaney jumped into a pond in an attempt to save drowning children. Delaney, a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs, drowned along with two children. © Michelle Tripp/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Joe Delaney Memorial Highway Signs Raised on I-435 on 38th Anniversary of His Death

LEFT: Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports --- RIGHT: Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What to Expect from Tershawn Wharton and Tommy Townsend in Year 2

Oct 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the field with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before the game New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Building a Champion: How the Chiefs Spend Their Money on Offense

Jul 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signs autographs for fans after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Return to St. Joseph for 2021 Training Camp

Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrate scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs' Running Back Group Is Poised for a Big 2021 Campaign