Hollywood Brown Highlighted as 'Player to Root For' with Chance at No. 1 WR Status
When the Kansas City Chiefs signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in free agency, the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver agreed to a one-year deal that would pair him with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid for a single season before giving him another chance at a bigger payday. Now, as the 2024 season approaches, one analyst is already invested in Brown's chances to change the trajectory of his career this year.
Tom Blair of NFL.com chose one player "to root for" from each team in the league, and Brown earned the nod for the Chiefs' spotlight. Blair notes that Brown's contract structure means that a big 2024 could lead to a major deal in KC or elsewhere after this season.
"I'm happy for any receiver who gets the chance to work with Patrick Mahomes," Blair wrote. "Yes, Brown is kind of spoiled in this department, having previously caught passes from Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Kyler Murray in Arizona. But as my colleague Kevin Patra recently pointed out, Brown wasn't put in the best position by either the Ravens or the Cardinals. The Chiefs present a golden opportunity for Brown to earn himself a long-term contract somewhere -- maybe even in Kanas [sic] City, if he can become a consistent, reliable and productive partner for Mahomes. And, frankly, I'm in favor of anything that helps Mahomes spin more magic on the field."
What will Hollywood Brown's 2024 mean for his future with the Chiefs?
It's easy to see how Brown could have a career year in a contract year, a surefire path to a free agency payday for most NFL players, and it's good to note that he could realistically see major money from the Chiefs in 2025 and beyond.
On some level, the narrative that the Chiefs will never pay big money for wide receivers has been a bit overblown. They walked away from Tyreek Hill when his contract requests bordered on absurd, and JuJu Smith-Schuster left for New England in free agency after a solid one-year campaign in KC, but that was heavily influenced by Smith-Schuster's health concerns. If Brown has a big year in Kansas City that leads to him demanding top-of-the-market money, he'll likely have to find that elsewhere. But if the Chiefs think Brown keeps the offense on track and if his market materializes as healthy but not obscene (a more likely outcome, in my opinion), he could spend more of his late 20s paired with Mahomes.