Ideal Day Three Depth Pieces for the Chiefs to Draft

The Chiefs could load up with plenty of depth in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of chances to get impact players early in the 2022 NFL Draft. They have six draft picks in the first three rounds, after all. There's plenty of time for that to change but even if they do a little moving and shaking on draft day, they will still be in a great position to make the team better early on.

With that in mind, what about those two fourth-round picks? How about those four seventh-round selections? What if Kansas City trades to get a pick in the fifth or sixth round? There might be some players here that aren’t positional needs at the moment necessarily, but could be in the future and could definitely be used for depth on the roster.

Most experts and analysts are projecting the Chiefs to go take a defensive end, wide receiver and cornerback early in this draft. There’s a chance they even double-dip on any of those positions of need. Some are projecting a defensive tackle or safety could be taken early on as well.

Let’s take a look at some of those positions that aren’t being focused on with some names that might be called on Day Three of the draft.

JoJo Domann — LB, Nebraska

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann (LB12) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

JoJo Domann is an undersized 4-3 linebacker, but he's an intense and physical player. He flies around the ball and can be a good coverage option if he’s asked to take on a tight end or follow a running back out of the backfield. He’d likely start out as a regular on the special teams unit while playing a backup linebacker role. Domann could also be used in third-down situations as the season progresses if the coaches like what they see and feel they can put their trust in him. Ideally, he would eventually take over the role that Ben Neimann previously held on the team.

Dare Rosenthal — OT, Kentucky

Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky Syndication The Courier Journal

Dare Rosenthal is a big man who started his career at LSU and finished at Kentucky. He’s SEC experienced and can play either right or left tackle. While there is plenty of speculation that the Chiefs will extend Orlando Brown Jr. and make him their left tackle for the foreseeable future, it never hurts to have some depth at the position. Rosenthal could possibly compete for a starting right tackle spot, too. That place on the line is essentially the only one that could be up for competition this season, and Rosenthal makes sense either way.

Chase Allen — TE, Iowa State

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa State tight end Chase Allen (TE02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State’s Chase Allen has somewhat of a local tie. His dad, Terry, started his head coaching career at Northern Iowa when Kurt Warner played there before heading to the University of Kansas from 1997-2001. He finished his coaching career at Missouri State. Allen’s hometown of Nixa, MO is just a couple of hours from Kansas City. But what about the player?

Allen stands at 6’7” and weighs in at 250 pounds. He can move well for a guy his size and has capable hands to be a red-zone weapon. His stats don’t stand out, as he wasn’t targeted a ton throughout his collegiate career. He was one of the better blocking tight ends across the nation, though. Allen wouldn't need to be a huge contributor as a receiver right away, so this could be a power play pick in the seventh round to add another blocking option to the room with the upside to learn from one of the best in the game in Travis Kelce.

Kennedy Brooks — RB, Oklahoma

Kennedy Brooks redshirted his freshman year and opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the three seasons he played at Oklahoma. He saved his best for last, rushing for 1,253 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground in 2021. Brooks never flashed as a receiver but did show some big-play ability out of the backfield and good awareness in the red zone. He could be a backup with starting potential and an instant ability to score when the field gets shorter.

Bubba Bolden — S, Miami

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Bubba Bolden (DB43) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Bolden has great size for a free safety and ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. At 6’3”, 204 pounds, he looks the part with that speed added in. Bolden can cover but will need to work on becoming a stronger tackler at the point of attack. His production was inconsistent in college and he will need to get better at not getting lost if he wants to succeed in the NFL, which is why he could slip in the draft. If the Chiefs want to take a swing on upside, though, he makes sense at safety.

Eric Johnson — DL, Missouri State

Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) and defensive end Kevin Ellis (right) and defensive end Jalen Williams (95) tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Playing his college ball just a few hours south of Kansas City, Eric Johnson is a small college player who could break through at the next level. He’s 6’4” and 300 pounds, but was explosive in pre-draft workouts. He ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash and looked fantastic in positional drills as well as getting a sack in the Senior Bowl. Johnson would be a work in progress, but he has the potential to have major upside as a late-round pick.

When you get into the final round of the NFL Draft, it starts becoming a crapshoot of sorts. The undrafted free agency that follows is a wild time. Despite the unpredictability, it is a big day for the Chiefs and all teams in the NFL. For those who stuck all the way through to the end of this, that will be a fun day for you as well.