Patrick Mahomes Reveals 'Huge' Key to 2022 Offseason

Following their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs saw major changes to their offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was dealing with a torn plantar plate (described by many during the team's playoff run as turf toe), was limited throughout the offseason due to surgery. Tasked with gaining comfort with a brand new starting five, Mahomes took a while to get that established.

By the middle of the season, Mahomes and his new unit were thriving. The 2018 MVP-winning quarterback had improved his drop depth issues, and those around him had a better understanding of his habits both within and outside the pocket. As a result, the Chiefs' offense began to hum along towards the end of the season before things abruptly ended in an AFC Championship Game collapse.

More changes are in the mix this offseason, but so is Mahomes.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks down the field against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few months, general manager Brett Veach has overhauled the wide receiver position. Gone are Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle and in their places are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. This time around, Mahomes is a full participant in all offseason activities and even hosted his new receivers down in Texas for workouts during the initial phase of the team's offseason. Mahomes recently spoke about the key to his offseason, and simply not coming off a surgical procedure is a tremendous help.

"First off, the no surgery and being able to train right out of the gate was huge for me," Mahomes said. "I feel like I'm in a way better spot physically. I feel like my golf game is in a better spot, I get to play more. It's been cool getting to hang out with all of these guys in Texas. . . . it's been cool to be back to normal. Back to where you can hang out with these guys, hang out with the family, hang out with the friends and play football. You can't beat it."

It's been a busy offseason for Mahomes, as he also got married and recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. Not being hobbled has allowed him to do much more than a year ago, and both he and the Chiefs are striving to be better because of it. Head coach Andy Reid was also asked about Mahomes's offseason, and he praised his 26-year-old quarterback for going about things the right way in all aspects of life.

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I’ve talked to him about that," Reid said. "He knows that this is another step in life and he understands that. He understands that that baby is going to cry every once in a while, and he’s got to get up and let mom relax. He gets all that. But he’s handling that with good graces. And the energy that he brought to bring the guys down to Texas was a real positive. That’s all part of the maturation process as you go forward.”

On the field, the Chiefs are hoping that Mahomes's recent work with his new receivers will translate to on-field success. Some are viewing this as a soft "reset" year for the club, although the team itself still has serious championship aspirations. Veach has worked hard to put Kansas City in a spot to contend both now and later, and Mahomes is the biggest part of that. With a healthy offseason under his wing thus far and the same level of maturity as always, things are going smoothly as the calendar turns to June.