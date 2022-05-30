Skip to main content

Patrick Mahomes Reveals 'Huge' Key to 2022 Offseason

Patrick Mahomes noted a major difference between his last two offseasons. "I feel like I'm in a way better spot," Mahomes said.

Following their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs saw major changes to their offensive line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was dealing with a torn plantar plate (described by many during the team's playoff run as turf toe), was limited throughout the offseason due to surgery. Tasked with gaining comfort with a brand new starting five, Mahomes took a while to get that established.

By the middle of the season, Mahomes and his new unit were thriving. The 2018 MVP-winning quarterback had improved his drop depth issues, and those around him had a better understanding of his habits both within and outside the pocket. As a result, the Chiefs' offense began to hum along towards the end of the season before things abruptly ended in an AFC Championship Game collapse.

More changes are in the mix this offseason, but so is Mahomes.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks down the field against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few months, general manager Brett Veach has overhauled the wide receiver position. Gone are Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle and in their places are JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. This time around, Mahomes is a full participant in all offseason activities and even hosted his new receivers down in Texas for workouts during the initial phase of the team's offseason. Mahomes recently spoke about the key to his offseason, and simply not coming off a surgical procedure is a tremendous help.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First off, the no surgery and being able to train right out of the gate was huge for me," Mahomes said. "I feel like I'm in a way better spot physically. I feel like my golf game is in a better spot, I get to play more. It's been cool getting to hang out with all of these guys in Texas. . . . it's been cool to be back to normal. Back to where you can hang out with these guys, hang out with the family, hang out with the friends and play football. You can't beat it."

It's been a busy offseason for Mahomes, as he also got married and recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child together. Not being hobbled has allowed him to do much more than a year ago, and both he and the Chiefs are striving to be better because of it. Head coach Andy Reid was also asked about Mahomes's offseason, and he praised his 26-year-old quarterback for going about things the right way in all aspects of life.

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Yeah, I’ve talked to him about that," Reid said. "He knows that this is another step in life and he understands that. He understands that that baby is going to cry every once in a while, and he’s got to get up and let mom relax. He gets all that. But he’s handling that with good graces. And the energy that he brought to bring the guys down to Texas was a real positive. That’s all part of the maturation process as you go forward.”

On the field, the Chiefs are hoping that Mahomes's recent work with his new receivers will translate to on-field success. Some are viewing this as a soft "reset" year for the club, although the team itself still has serious championship aspirations. Veach has worked hard to put Kansas City in a spot to contend both now and later, and Mahomes is the biggest part of that. With a healthy offseason under his wing thus far and the same level of maturity as always, things are going smoothly as the calendar turns to June.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Second Pregnancy

By Jordan Foote16 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Justin Reid Is Already Loving His Time With the Chiefs

By Jordan FooteMay 28, 2022
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Chris Jones Be the Tyreek Hill of Next Offseason?

By Conner ChristophersonMay 27, 2022
Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid motions to an official against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Andy Reid Responds to LeSean McCoy's Eric Bieniemy Criticism

By Jordan FooteMay 27, 2022
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) pose during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Are the Stars Aligning for a Productive Frank Clark Season?

By Jordan FooteMay 26, 2022
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes is (Still) the Best in the World

By Zack EisenMay 26, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Darrel Williams’ Departure Opens the Door for Isiah Pacheco

By Jordan FooteMay 25, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Orlando Brown Jr.’s Participation in OTAs Is Worth Watching

By Jordan FooteMay 24, 2022