Kadarius Toney Exits Game vs. Chargers With Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs were already shorthanded at the wide receiver position heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the situation didn't get any better once the game started. After getting just one target in the first half, Kadarius Toney suffered a hamstring injury and was initially ruled questionable to return to the game by the team and was downgraded to out by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Toney, who came over from the New York Giants via a late-October trade, has flashed tremendous potential in a very short time as a member of the Chiefs. In last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2021 first-round pick hauled in four passes on five targets and had 90 scrimmage yards. The former Florida standout showed off his route-running prowess, short-area burst, agility and ability to high-point the ball all within the same game. In the process, he proved to be a valuable weapon in Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy's offense that functioned without Mecole Hardman for the entire game and without JuJu Smith-Schuster for a good chunk of it.

During the week, Kansas City placed Hardman on the injured reserve list and ruled Smith-Schuster out on Friday. That paved the way for Toney to be one of the depth pieces to possibly step up and make a larger impact, although he didn't record a single reception before his injury in Los Angeles and had one punt return for just five yards. On Friday, Reid spoke about Toney and rookie Skyy Moore's roles in the absence of their superiors on the depth chart:

“Yeah, you’ll probably see the same type of rotation that we had last week. It’ll be similar to that. So, having those guys in the second half there, that’s probably what you’ll see. It’s good for those guys though. Absolutely.”

Injuries have been an issue for Toney in the recent past, and the promising young wideout has already dealt with a hamstring injury in 2022. It limited him to just two games played with the Giants, but the trade to Kansas City and a bye week provided him with some additional time to heal up before hitting the ground running. It's unclear whether Sunday's hamstring injury has anything to do with his ailment from earlier in the season or if it's to the same leg.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also exited Sunday's game early, and the team officially ruled him out with an ankle injury to start the second half. In the same announcement, safety Juan Thornhill was ruled questionable to return with a calf injury. Shortly thereafter, Thornhill was downgraded to out.

