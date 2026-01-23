Here’s How Latest NFL Coaching Developments Affect Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs on Friday morning took the high road.

Eliminating any doubt as to whether Matt Nagy would return in some capacity, possibly similar to the staff Andy Reid assembled in Eric Bieniemy’s last season as Chiefs offensive coordinator, the Chiefs publicly bid farewell to Nagy.

Forever a Super Bowl champ. Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy! pic.twitter.com/GvrpS7WBCs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 23, 2026

Bieniemy in, Nagy out

Kansas City reportedly agreed to terms with Bieniemy on Thursday, returning the Chicago running backs coach to the Chiefs as offensive coordinator. Nagy, who held the post over the past three seasons, has an expired Kansas City contract.

Nagy was a finalist for the Tennessee Titans head-coach vacancy that went to Robert Saleh early this week. The 2018 NFL Coach of the Year, Nagy is still thought to be in play as an offensive coordinator. One of those potential landing spots is with Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia, a role that has vaulted both Shane Steichen and Kellen Moore to head-coach jobs after each Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

Wherever Nagy winds up, the Chiefs on Friday officially moved in a different direction, fully committing to Bieniemy, new wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and an infusion of new offensive ideas from Bieniemy’s time with Ben Johnson in Chicago and O’Shea’s time in New England, Miami and Cleveland.

Elsewhere in AFC West

Meanwhile, Mike McDaniel obviously has a primary plan and backup plan. Announced this week as the new offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, McDaniel reportedly will interview Friday in Miami with Bills leadership. Buffalo fired Sean McDermott this week and needs a new head coach.

In other words, despite Wednesday’s stunning Buffalo press conference, the Bills job with Josh Allen remains extremely attractive.

All Bills’ HC interviews this weekend will be conducted in person in Florida. https://t.co/Cntru4KGX4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2026

What’s always interesting in head-coach searches is the order in which interviews happen. More often than not, one of the first candidates to interview winds up getting the job. So, after the Bills met with Joe Brady back home, Buffalo interviewing McDaniel first on its Florida road trip, clearing its entire day for the former Dolphins head coach, is highly notable.

And that’s notable for the Chiefs because Steve Spagnuolo would not have to face McDaniel twice as a division opponent. Although, a Buffalo road trip is again on the Chiefs’ 2026 schedule.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In another development related to the Chargers and Chiefs, Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator Jesse Minter left the AFC West on Thursday to become Baltimore’s new head coach. That means Minter, a thorn in the Chiefs’ side the past two seasons, won’t see Kansas City in 2026. For the first time since 2022, Baltimore and Kansas City aren’t scheduled to meet.

Meanwhile, former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr – who struggled in two games against the Chiefs the last two seasons – is one of the first individuals to reportedly interview for Harbaugh’s DC vacancy (created by Minter).

