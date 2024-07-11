League Survey Has Justin Reid Just Outside Top 10 NFL Safeties
The Kansas City Chiefs' defense was one of the NFL's best last season, if not the premier unit in all of football. Steve Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt's secondary was a major reason why, with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed leading the way.
Don't forget about safety Justin Reid, though. The 27-year-old was a great leader and on-field presence throughout the year, cementing himself as a good defensive piece. That may not have been quite enough for a top-10 ranking in the league, but it was very close.
In a recent survey of league executives, coaches and scouts, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler chronicled the 10 best safeties in the NFL. Voting from all three aforementioned parties, as well as analysis from outlet analyst Matt Bowen, factored into the list. Reid was named in the "honorable mentions" category, with a personnel staff member tipping their cap to him.
"In six NFL seasons, Reid has posted 480 tackles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown," Fowler wrote. "'Total pro. Consistent producer who can create disruption as a box defender or in the alley. Competitive in coverage versus tight ends. Does the little things to improve your defense,' an NFL personnel evaluator said."
Here's who occupied the final five spots in the top 10 as Reid's primary competition:
- 6: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)
- 7: Derwin James Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers)
- 8: Kyle Dugger (New England Patriots)
- 9: Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers)
- 10: Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers)
Justin Reid has a chance to crack the NFL's top 10 safeties this season
In two years with the Chiefs, Reid has done nothing but play solid football and win Super Bowls. In 2022, he made 83 tackles and appeared in every game for the eventual champions while acclimating himself to Spagnuolo's defense. This past campaign, he set career-best marks in tackles (95), quarterback hits (5) and sacks (3) while playing the same leadership role. In the process, Reid surrendered a yards-per-completion mark under 10 for the first time ever and had his personal lowest missed tackle percentage (6.9).
Subjective stats paint the picture of a decline, but the data is swayed by a mid-season lull. By Pro Football Focus' tracking, Reid posted a 57.7 overall defense grade in 2023-24. With that said, he logged a grade of 60 or higher in all but one of his final eight games. As he did the previous year, the former third-round pick got stronger as the season went on.
Earlier this offseason, he spoke about the challenge of chasing a three-peat.
"It's legacy, it's a competitive nature," Reid said. "I've actually got this 'Man in the Arena' quote behind me, and it's everything that just encompasses. It's about that competitive edge and knowing you're getting everybody's best shot week in and week out and still coming out on top. There's no shortcuts to it. We know how tough it's going to be — no one's going to roll over for us. But the challenge of it is how you write your name in history, man. This is just legacy for us to do something that's never been done before, and that's what sports is about."
Now in a contract year and right in his athletic prime, Reid has a massive opportunity to truly ascend to a new tier of safeties. If he can turn in a good 2024 campaign and lead the Chiefs to another championship, he'd be in rarefied air. Even without it, he's a formidable weapon for Spagnuolo and Co. With Bryan Cook back in the fold and Chamarri Conner being a versatile piece, this year's version of Reid could be the best.