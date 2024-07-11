Chiefs Land Oregon Transfer WR in 2025 Mock Draft
Over the course of the last few NFL Drafts, the Kansas City Chiefs have spent picks in the first two rounds on wide receivers. In 2022, it was Skyy Moore who got welcomed into the fold at 54th overall. One year later, Rashee Rice joined the organization with the 55th pick. In April, general manager Brett Veach added Xavier Worthy in round one by moving up to selection No. 28.
Despite those investments, could another one be on the horizon? A way-too-early mock draft from Pro Football Network points to it.
In Keff Ciardello's 2025 NFL mock draft, Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart comes to the back-to-back reigning champs with the final pick of the opening round. Citing the former Texas A&M man as a good athlete, Ciardello thinks this would be a valuable pickup for Kansas City.
"Patient as always in the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs bide their time again, only to walk away with another late-first-round WR in Evan Stewart with the last pick of the first round," Ciardello wrote. "Stewart is a twitchy but nuanced route runner with sticky hands and top-end agility, adding to Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal and making him an immediate short-yardage threat for the Chiefs."
What would Evan Stewart bring to the Chiefs in 2025 and beyond?
Two years into his collegiate career, Stewart's tenure can be summed up as a mixed bag. As a true freshman in 2022, he played in 10 games and hauled in 53 passes for 649 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That put him squarely on many radars, as his production was tops on the Aggies and one of the best first-year marks of the campaign. Last year, however, he dealt with a leg injury that limited him to eight games played. In those outings, the Memphis native recorded 38 receptions for 514 yards and four scores.
Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Stewart's slight frame doesn't confine him strictly to the slot. In fact, it's the exact opposite as 493 of his 563 receiving snaps from his freshman year came with him lined up out wide. As a sophomore at Texas A&M, he spent nearly 80% of his time out wide with some slot work mixed in. His blend of athleticism and route-running chops make him a formidable option that doesn't necessarily need to get free releases or be protected in the formation.
According to Pro Football Focus, Stewart can do damage at all levels of the field. Per the outlet's tracking, he recorded a 35.6% target share in both the short (0-9 yards of the line of scrimmage) and medium (10-19 yards) areas last season. Just under 24% of his 2023 targets were deep down the field, seeing him post a sparking 96.1 receiving grade. His 2022 splits reflect mostly similar usage, although he logged more short-yardage targets.
To say this is a big year for Stewart would be an understatement. Not only does he have to prove that his decision to transfer was right, but he'll have to build his case as a potential first-round pick in the process. If he enjoys a good junior campaign, don't be surprised to hear his name called early in next April's draft. Could that team be the Chiefs? It's possible, especially with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown being slated for free agency and Rice's future a bit unclear as he awaits a possible suspension.