Looking Ahead to the Chiefs' Options in the 2022 NFL Draft: Part 2

Following last week's first installment, it's never too early to look ahead to potential prospects the Kansas City Chiefs could be keeping an eye on for the 2022 NFL Draft. Part 2 will feature all of the position groups that weren’t covered last week.

Chase Allen, Tight End, Iowa State

6’7”, 240 lbs (Current Projection: Rounds 5-7)

Chase Allen has basketball size with a unique ability to go up and get the ball. He could be used as a red zone threat in any offense but would look especially good in Chiefs red. He’s also a very good blocker and can fill a need for the team there if called upon in multiple tight end sets. Allen is the son of former University of Kansas head coach Terry Allen and he grew up not too far from Kansas City. Another fun fact, Allen was also a March Madness meme before he started excelling in athletics.

Back to football. Yes, the Chiefs just drafted Noah Gray in the fifth round this year. It’s also true that the Chiefs have one of the best tight ends in NFL history currently starting at the position in Travis Kelce. However, it doesn’t hurt to have depth at the position with an eye toward the future. Allen could be a nice developmental piece to add to the tight end room, plus his experience on special teams is an added bonus.

Zacch Pickens, Defensive Tackle, South Carolina

6’3”, 300 lbs (Current Projection: Rounds 5-7)

Zacch Pickens is the kind of athlete the Chiefs would love to have up front in their defense. He's still a bit raw, but he has all of the tools that can help him be molded into something great at the next level. There's a chance he doesn’t declare for the draft early and waits to go pro until the 2023 NFL Draft. If he has a solid season in the SEC and picks up some hype along the way, his stock could rise and he could be there for the Chiefs in 2022.

Dare Rosenthall, Tackle, LSU

6’7”, 327 lbs (Current Projection: Round 4)

Who wouldn't want a giant man named Dare on their football team? Orlando Brown Jr. seems to be the short-term (and hopefully long-term) answer at left tackle for the Chiefs, but it's never a bad idea to have depth at the position. With a good collegiate season in 2021, Dare Rosenthall could climb up draft boards. If he has a poor season, it's likely he will come back for his senior season at LSU.

Rosenthall is the last of the offensive linemen from that 2019 National Championship LSU squad. He started three games at left guard as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and started at left tackle every game he played during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020. However, he did miss about a month in the season due to an undisclosed suspension by the team. It seemed like it was kept in-house and the issue was resolved, but anything else like this happening would certainly be something to keep an eye on. Rosenthall is someone who has the potential to be a first-rounder if he can put it all together this fall, and he could be an intriguing option for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft if he declares but ends up in the middle rounds.

Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State

6’0”, 215 lbs (Current Projection: Rounds 4-6)

Kolby Harvell-Peel has been a playmaker in the back-end of the Cowboys' defense over the past few seasons. In 2019, the last full season he played due to COVID-19, he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection. He had 71 tackles, 13 passes defended and five interceptions. He also forced and recovered two fumbles. His production numbers slipped a bit in 2020, but fewer games were played. If he can have a solid 2021 season, his draft stock could rise back up. He's a hard-hitter who can play coverage or come up and play near the line of scrimmage. He's been able to mix in some blitzes into his game when called upon as well. Overall, Harvell-Peel would make a solid contribution to the Chiefs secondary.

Emil Ekiyor, Guard, Alabama

6’3”, 327 lbs (Current Projection: Round 2-3)

Emil Ekiyor is the type of big, physical guard that the Chiefs could target in 2022. They did just add Trey Smith, another guard who plays big and with power, in the 2021 NFL Draft, but guards Kyle Long and Laurant Duvernay-Tardif will be free agents after this season so the Chiefs will likely want to add more depth at the position as they look into the future. Ekiyor has played in 24 games for Alabama and started 13 games at right guard for the Crimson Tide in 2020. He helped anchor the best offense in college football and looks to do more dominating in 2021. He could climb into the top-50 pick range if he has another solid season. The Chiefs would have to hope he could slip to the end of Round 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft if they wanted to take a shot on him.

JoJo Domann, OLB/DB, Nebraska

6'1", 230 lbs (Current Projection: Round 5-6)

JoJo Domann is a player that continues to get better each season. He has played a unique role in the Huskers' defense. His official player designation has been outside linebacker, but he's also asked to play slot cornerback and safety at times as well. His greatest strength is in pass coverage. He takes on the role of covering tight ends man-to-man and has also shown strength in dropping back into zone coverages as well. Domann could be the type of player the Chiefs have been missing in that linebacker/box safety role while also being a solid cover defender. His run defense improved drastically from 2019 to 2020 and he looks to continue improving in that area again in 2021. Another positive for Domann is his ability to play special teams. Since Domann has played in a hybrid role at Nebraska, his draft stock doesn't look to have a very high ceiling. However, in the Chiefs' defense specifically, Domann could bring a ton of value to the table, especially for a late-round pick.

What would you think if the Chiefs added any of these players? We’ll have to wait a while to find out, but it’s always fun to look ahead into the future and predict what the Chiefs could do to improve their team.