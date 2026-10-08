NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Seahawks Could Take Division Lead With Win Over 49ers

It’s Week 5! Our writers and editors successfully rebounded from a rough Week 3 by all finishing .500 or better on our picks in Week 4. We will look to continue that momentum as we pick all 15 games—the Panthers and Chiefs are on their byes—in Week 5.

For the second consecutive week, the Sunday slate kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a London game, this time featuring the Eagles and Jaguars. The Eagles are in transition after trading Cam Jurgens and seeing Lane Johnson retire while the Jaguars look like one of the NFL’s best teams so far. This is reflected in our predictions, as our whole panel has picked the Jaguars to win. Later in the early slate, the Packers will look to hold off Ben Johnson and the Bears while the Raiders will try to keep their surprising start going against the Patriots.

This week really heats up in the late afternoon on Sunday, when the 49ers head to Seattle for a key divisional matchup between these two NFC West rivals. The Seahawks went 2–1 vs. the 49ers last year, but our experts are split on who will get the win this time around. The game is followed by two intriguing prime-time games; the Ravens at the Falcons on Sunday night and the Rams hosting the Bills on Monday.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Buccaneers at Cowboys

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Eagles vs. Jaguars (London, England)

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Jaguars

Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Bears at Packers

Albert Breer: Bears

Eva Geitheim: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Mike Kadlick: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Texans at Titans

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Bengals at Dolphins

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Raiders at Patriots

Albert Breer: Patriots

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Vikings at Saints

Albert Breer: Saints

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Browns at Jets

Albert Breer: Browns

Eva Geitheim: Browns

Mitch Goldich: Browns

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Browns

John Pluym: Browns

Matt Verderame: Browns

Colts at Steelers

Albert Breer: Colts

Eva Geitheim: Steelers

Mitch Goldich: Steelers

Mike Kadlick: Steelers

Gilberto Manzano: Colts

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Colts

Matt Verderame: Steelers

Giants at Commanders

Albert Breer: Giants

Eva Geitheim: Commanders

Mitch Goldich: Giants

Mike Kadlick: Giants

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Commanders

John Pluym: Giants

Matt Verderame: Commanders

Broncos at Chargers

Albert Breer: Broncos

Eva Geitheim: Broncos

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Mike Kadlick: Chargers

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Chargers

Lions at Cardinals

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Cardinals

Mitch Goldich: Cardinals

Mike Kadlick: Cardinals

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

49ers at Seahawks

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Ravens at Falcons

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Falcons

Mitch Goldich: Falcons

Mike Kadlick: Falcons

Gilberto Manzano: Falcons

Conor Orr: Falcons

John Pluym: Falcons

Matt Verderame: Falcons

Bills at Rams

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Rams

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams