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NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Seahawks Could Take Division Lead With Win Over 49ers

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 15 games, including MVPs Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford facing off on Monday night.
The MMQB Staff|
The 49ers and Seahawks will compete for the NFC South lead on Sunday.
The 49ers and Seahawks will compete for the NFC South lead on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s Week 5! Our writers and editors successfully rebounded from a rough Week 3 by all finishing .500 or better on our picks in Week 4. We will look to continue that momentum as we pick all 15 games—the Panthers and Chiefs are on their byes—in Week 5. 

For the second consecutive week, the Sunday slate kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a London game, this time featuring the Eagles and Jaguars. The Eagles are in transition after trading Cam Jurgens and seeing Lane Johnson retire while the Jaguars look like one of the NFL’s best teams so far. This is reflected in our predictions, as our whole panel has picked the Jaguars to win. Later in the early slate, the Packers will look to hold off Ben Johnson and the Bears while the Raiders will try to keep their surprising start going against the Patriots. 

This week really heats up in the late afternoon on Sunday, when the 49ers head to Seattle for a key divisional matchup between these two NFC West rivals. The Seahawks went 2–1 vs. the 49ers last year, but our experts are split on who will get the win this time around. The game is followed by two intriguing prime-time games; the Ravens at the Falcons on Sunday night and the Rams hosting the Bills on Monday. 

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer

NFL, MMQB, Week 5
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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

Buccaneers at Cowboys

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Eagles vs. Jaguars (London, England)

  • Albert Breer: Jaguars
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Bears at Packers

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Eva Geitheim: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Texans at Titans

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Eva Geitheim: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Mike Kadlick: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Bengals at Dolphins

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Eva Geitheim: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals

Raiders at Patriots

  • Albert Breer: Patriots
  • Eva Geitheim: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Raiders
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

Vikings at Saints

  • Albert Breer: Saints
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Mike Kadlick: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings

Browns at Jets

  • Albert Breer: Browns
  • Eva Geitheim: Browns
  • Mitch Goldich: Browns
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Browns
  • Matt Verderame: Browns

Colts at Steelers

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Eva Geitheim: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Mike Kadlick: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

Giants at Commanders

  • Albert Breer: Giants
  • Eva Geitheim: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Giants
  • Mike Kadlick: Giants
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Commanders
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders

Broncos at Chargers

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Eva Geitheim: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Mike Kadlick: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers

Lions at Cardinals

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Eva Geitheim: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Mike Kadlick: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

49ers at Seahawks

  • Albert Breer: Seahawks
  • Eva Geitheim: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Mike Kadlick: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Ravens at Falcons

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Eva Geitheim: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Mike Kadlick: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons

Bills at Rams

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
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