More Mahomes Magic? Whataburger Considering KC

Joshua Brisco

Is there anything Patrick Mahomes can't do? Kansas City could soon be getting a Whataburger in the KC metro area, according to The Kansas City Star.

Mahomes has been pushing for a Whataburger to come to Kansas City for the majority of his time in KC, and now the southern burger chain is reportedly considering a storefront in Lee's Summit.

The Star's report lays out the location and timeline for the potential expansion:

Now a 3,751-square-foot freestanding Whataburger building is being proposed for Douglas Street and St. Luke’s Boulevard in Lee’s Summit.
A preliminary site plan has been drawn up, and Ryan Elam, director of development services for the city of Lee’s Summit, confirmed that Whataburger officials have met with the city to discuss the project. But no official plans have been submitted.
In a statement Saturday, Whataburger officials said: “We are excited to hear we have so many fans in the Kansas City community, and we have been exploring this area. At this time, we have no specific plans to announce a restaurant but will be happy to share when — and if — the time is right.”

While I've had only one interaction with Whataburger, and it left me a bit underwhelmed, I'd be more than happy to give it another chance.

According to Whataburger's website, they have a handful of locations outside of Texas, including 33 as far north as Oklahoma, but with a whopping 684 in Texas, it's not hard to see why it's a lifelong favorite for Mahomes. With their headquarters in San Antonio and the first Whataburger founded in Corpus Christi, it's a Texas classic that, with a little help from the Super Bowl MVP, may soon be headed to Kansas City.

