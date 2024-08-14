Matt Nagy Says Justin Watson ‘Stepping In’ Without Hollywood Brown
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver rotation will look different for the rest of the preseason, and potentially even a week or two thereafter. In the aftermath of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's sternoclavicular injury, the back-to-back Super Bowl champs will need someone else to step up.
Who benefits the most from Brown's temporary absence? Many have pointed to rookie Xavier Worthy or second-year man Rashee Rice. Is it Mecole Hardman? That reality was recently outlined right here on Kansas City Chiefs On SI. The real answer, however, could be someone else.
Speaking to the media following Tuesday's practice, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy singled out Justin Watson as the one to fill the void left by Brown.
"Yeah, nothing real different right now other than J-Wat stepping in," Nagy said. "J-Wat has been so great. He's invaluable in the fact of just understanding every spot. For him to kind of know this offense where he's at, steps right on in, we change the name of the personnel, per se, and the guys just keep rolling. They're doing a good job. I think it's one of those deals they've just got to know: it's a next-man-up mentality. We want Hollywood to get back as soon as he can, but we've got to keep rolling and we've got the guys to do it."
While Nagy later said it could "possibly be different every game," he doubled down on Watson's experience in multiple wideout roles possibly playing to his advantage. Now in year No. 3 with the Chiefs, the former fifth-round pick has mastered Nagy and Andy Reid's system. As he rolls into his age-29 campaign, he's a seasoned veteran coming off a career year.
In 16 regular-season games last season, Watson set a new personal high with 536 offensive snaps played (roughly half of those available). In those outings, he also had career-best marks in targets (53), receptions (27), yards (460) and touchdowns (three). He averaged 17 yards per catch, which led all Kansas City receivers this past year. The chemistry Watson has with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is legitimate, and it grew even stronger in 2023.
There's also the versatility component of Watson. At 6-foot-2 and roughly 215 pounds, he has the size to play any role on offense. He has the athletic profile, too, given his 4.4-second 40-yard dash. Although that level of speed doesn't show in games, Watson is more than capable of fulfilling a Marquez Valdes-Scantling role of pressing vertically and clearing out on a route distribution.
Don't forget about Worthy, Rice or anyone else. They'll get their chances during the preseason and later on if Brown misses Weeks 1 or 2. Statistically, as Nagy said, Watson definitely won't always be the one to pick up the slack. But in practice and from a consistency standpoint, Watson is a stabilizer for a room that would've counted on Brown to provide the same presence.
In one way or another, expect the seventh-year man to be relied on for the next handful of weeks.