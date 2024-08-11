Andy Reid Delivers Major Update on Hollywood Brown Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs' first-team offense took a hit when wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered an injury on the club's first play on Saturday. At the time, what appeared to be a shoulder ailment sent Brown to the sideline and, later, the locker room. The veteran wideout was ruled questionable to return but with the rest of Kansas City's stars being pulled after that one drive, Brown's day was effectively over.
Following this weekend's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Andy Reid provided a brief update on Brown. According to him, it's a sternoclavicular injury that compares to what Tyreek Hill suffered in 2019 (also against the Jaguars).
"As far as the injuries go, Hollywood Brown has that same thing that Tyreek had down here, actually," Reid said. "Sternoclavicular post dislocation. They've taken him to the hospital. They'll check him out, and they're working on that as we speak."
Reid also acknowledged that he expects Brown to be sidelined for a bit.
"I think he'll miss some time," Reid said. "We'll just see where it's at. We're kind of going through it right now. We'll know more later on here."
To preface, it's important to keep in mind that no two injuries are the exact same and there's likely more information on Brown's specific case coming. With that said, Hill's 2019 injury saw him miss the Chiefs' next four regular-season games. If Brown followed a similar recovery timeline, his availability for the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign would be in serious jeopardy. That's the bad news, with the good news being that this doesn't appear to be anything resembling a season-ending injury.
When Hill suffered his injury in 2019, team athletic trainer Rick Burkholder discussed him being treated to reduce his dislocation and expanded with more thoughts on the situation:
"[Hill] had a sternoclavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum," Burkholder said. "Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back. If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there's more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn't have any medical issues but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center [Jacksonville] and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg who is an ortho-trauma physician."
Conservatively, it seems that Brown's preseason ended just as quickly as it began. Missing out on opportunities to establish chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes is unfortunate, and he'll have to catch up in real time moving forward. This puts the Chiefs in a spot where they'll have to rely on players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy even more in the preseason and, potentially, early in September.
In the interim, Kansas City will wait for a more detailed diagnosis and projected recovery window for Brown.