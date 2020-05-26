Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the Best Fantasy Dynasty Option for Quarterbacks

With another NFL season approaching, that means fantasy football is right around the corner.

Fantasy football has evolved as a game to offer many different formats from the traditional rotisserie, including keeper and dynasty leagues for more long-term players.

As some fans want a more realistic football managing experience, they’ve switched to the dynasty style to build rosters not only for this season, but for future seasons as well.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt De Lima looked at the top 50 quarterbacks for a dynasty league and it shouldn’t be a surprise where he had Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

1. Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs - Age: 24 Sit back and enjoy the ride. We are in the early years of a Hall of Fame career.

With the dynasty style rewarding age and potential, it’s no surprise Mahomes is at the top of De Lima’s list.

In his two seasons as the starter in Kansas City, Mahomes has 9,164 passing yards and 76 touchdown passes with a 66% completion percentage.

He’s also showed his mobility in the pair of seasons. Mahomes has logged 490 yards on the ground while finding the endzone four times.

Rounding out the top five are Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Other AFC West quarterbacks don’t come until No. 18 where De Lima puts Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock. The Los Angeles Chargers' first-round pick, Justin Herbert, was slotted three spots behind Lock at 21.

Here’s what De Lima said about the two young quarterbacks in the Chiefs’ division.

18. Drew Lock - Broncos - Age: 23 Everybody is anticipating a big jump in Year 2. They’ve added weapons on offense so it’s time for Lock to hold up his end of the bargain. … 21. Justin Herbert - Chargers - Age: 22 My least favorite of the top five QBs from the 2020 class, but the situation is that favorable. The Chargers will give him at least two years to figure it out.

Derek Carr is at the bottom of the AFC West starters, ranked 31st.