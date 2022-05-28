Justin Reid Is Already Loving His Time With the Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs decided not to extend the contract of former safety Tyrann Mathieu, they were taking a calculated risk on finding an adequate replacement. While it has yet to be seen whether free agent signing Justin Reid can live up to that level of expectations, he's off to a good start.

Reid, who joined the Chiefs in March on a three-year, $31.5 million contract, is a young player with good size, great athleticism, an impressive football IQ and plenty of energy to boot. His up-and-down tenure with the Houston Texans saw plenty of highs and lows over the course of his rookie contract, and now he'll look to find consistency in Kansas City.

The Chiefs recently wrapped up the opening slate of their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and late in the week, Reid touched on his experience with the franchise thus far. He spoke glowingly not only of his coaches, but also of his new teammates.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I think everything is going well," Reid said. "The culture here is phenomenal. All the resources in the world that you could ever ask for, great coaching. The details matter. We pay attention to not only getting to know your teammates and building the right culture, but it goes deeper than just X’s and O’s in how you build a championship culture, and how you build a championship team. I’ve had a lot of fun playing in this defense. I’ve had a lot of fun getting to know my teammates. The locker room is great. It’s full of a bunch of good guys.”

Reid isn't the only new defensive back joining the Chiefs. Not only did the team spend a first-round pick (a trade-up, at that) on Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, but general manager Brett Veach also spent the No. 62 overall pick on Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook. Additionally, several other defensive backs were selected as Day Three draft picks and even veteran safety Deon Bush was brought in as a free agent.

As a first-year Chief, Reid's job was already difficult enough. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is known for running a demanding scheme that asks a lot of his safeties. On top of learning the playbook, Reid is also tasked with emerging as a leader despite being just 25 years old himself. Mathieu was the heart and soul of the Chiefs' defense and while Reid may not be that right away, he's expected to be a very clear veteran presence. When asked about the right to lead and be counted on as a leader, Reid said that responsibility's rent is due on a daily basis.

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Absolutely you have to earn it," Reid said. "And you earn it every day. Like today, you go out there, you want to be the guy, especially in my role in the backend, make all the calls, be confident in your calls. Have the trust of your teammates, so your teammates know you’re going to be where you’re going to be and you’re going to handle your responsibility on the field. That comes first. Your leaders need to be your best players, and your best players have to be your hardest workers. I live by that.”

Although there's a long way to go before Reid is able to live up to what many expect from him as a member of the Chiefs, he couldn't be getting off on a better foot. He's saying all of the right things and if his recent comments are any indication, he's enjoying every minute of learning on the fly — both as a player and as a leader. That bodes well for him moving forward, especially considering he's in a winning culture for one of the few times in his young career thus far.