Skyy Moore Listed as Player Chiefs Should Consider Trading
During late June and a good chunk of July, the NFL offseason reaches a quiet point. Everyone is preparing for training camp and the ensuing preseason stretch before the regular season begins.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, general manager Brett Veach is likely spending his time evaluating the club's expanded roster. Camp battles and preseason performances will determine who makes the cut, and some positions have tons of depth ready to compete. Wide receiver is one of them.
That naturally brings about one specific question. Given its surplus of candidates for only a handful of jobs, should Kansas City consider trading away one of its wideouts? A recent Bleacher Report article suggests it, with Gary Davenport pointing to Skyy Moore as the one the champs should "get what they can and move on" from.
"The Kansas City Chiefs aren't exactly a team that impresses as being in a 'selling' mood—the team is attempting to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls," Davenport wrote. "And given the Chiefs' struggles at wide receiver last year, it's that much harder to imagine them dealing a player at that position. OK, except Kadarius Toney—Kansas City would likely give him up for a strawberry Pop-Tart if they could find a buyer who still thinks the former first-rounder is an NFL wideout.
"But after adding Rashee Rice in 2023 and veteran Marquise Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy in 2024, the Chiefs wide receiver room looks a lot different. And that affords Kansas City the opportunity to rid themselves of another mistake from the past few years. In 2022, the Chiefs drafted Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore in the second round. To say that Moore has been a disappointment to date is an understatement—he has yet to eclipse 250 receiving yards in a season."
Despite struggles, Skyy Moore likely isn't going anywhere in 2024
Davenport makes a sound case — the reigning champs did invest significant capital at the receiver position. Toney and Moore, pegged as two of the franchise's potential top options in 2023, flopped during the season and neither could stay totally healthy. Both players now find themselves further down the depth chart, which means good things for the offense but makes their status on the team lean more toward expendable.
Since being drafted 54th overall back in 2022, Moore has just one touchdown on his resume during the regular season and has less than 500 total receiving yards. It simply hasn't worked out for him on offense, nor on special teams. From a value standpoint, he has yet to justify the draft pick or development resources.
With that said, it's difficult to see the team parting ways with Moore. Still just 23 years old, he doesn't turn 24 until after Kansas City's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. As a former second-round pick, that alone gives the club a reason to stand by him. He also accounts for cap hits of just under $1.8 million and $2.1M in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Neither figure reaches even 1% of the team's overall cap sheet.
The injury factor must be considered, too, as Veach did back in April along with Toney.
"With Skyy, Skyy's always been a mentally tough kid," Veach said. "He had that knee injury last year, too, so to some degree, just these guys being on the field, staying healthy and then making plays when their number's called. The great thing about both of these guys is they're two guys we really like as people and they're smart guys and they work hard. Now, it's just a matter of them putting themselves in a position to earn consistent playing time and then make plays when their number's called."
Giving up on a young, cost-controlled player who was selected on Day 2 of the draft doesn't seem to fit the Chiefs' style. Moore has a low probability of panning out relative to that draft slot, but he's likely to stick around for 2024. Training camp will reveal the ultimate answer to whether Davenport's proposal becomes a reality.