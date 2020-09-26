SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

The Chiefs and Ravens are Evenly Matched Again in 2020

Mark Van Sickle

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are set for a prime time Monday Night Football matchup. These two teams are very evenly matched and also overwhelming favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV, but only one team can stand at the end of the year.

The Ravens finished the 2019 season on a 12-game winning streak, which gave them the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. Unfortunately for Baltimore, they were unable to pick up a win when they got to the playoffs despite having home-field advantage. They were trampled by a red-hot running back named Derrick Henry and lost 28-12 to the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round. A disappointing end to a fantastic regular season.

Last year, it was the Chiefs who survived and advanced all the way through the AFC playoffs. They fell behind by at least 10 points in each playoff game before mounting incredible comebacks and ended up on top of the world as Super Bowl LIV champions.

These two teams are familiar with one another. They have met in the regular season the last two years and each game wasn’t decided until the closing seconds. In 2018, there were some memorable moments on both sides of the ball for Kansas City. Chris Jones’ second-quarter sack of Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson gave him a sack in his 10th consecutive game. There were numerous incredible plays made by Chiefs’ quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, including the now-infamous “no-look” pass.

The Chiefs’ defense held Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to 147 yards passing but still needed late-game heroics from Mahomes to complete a comeback victory. The key play being a 4th-and-9 conversion to Tyreek Hill with 1:29 left in regulation.

An overtime field goal from the best kicker in the NFL, Harrison Butker, won the game for Kansas City.

In their 2019 matchup, the Chiefs took control early, but the Ravens kept pounding away at the Chiefs' front line with their rushing attack. Baltimore ended up rushing for over 200 yards as a team, but it wasn’t enough. The Chiefs’ defense held the 2019 League MVP to his only game of the season without a touchdown pass. The Chiefs’ offense was without Tyreek Hill due to an injury, but Mahomes still threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns, including a beautiful strike to Mecole Hardman.

The Ravens made a valiant effort to come back in the fourth quarter but came up just short in their attempt. Incredibly, Lamar Jackson is 20-1 vs the rest of the league as a starter in the regular season, but 0-2 against the Chiefs. Will Kansas City be able to contain Jackson just enough to get the job done again?

It will be a tough task for the Chiefs’ defense to hold Jackson in the same ways they have in the previous two meetings. The rushing attack, along with his improved passing game, will be difficult to contain, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be up for the challenge.

I could copy and paste my article from last Saturday regarding the Chiefs’ offense and their need to get into a rhythm early, but that story has already been written and shouldn’t need to be repeated. Mahomes and company know the slow start last week against the Chargers put them in a hole, and they were lucky to get out of it. Another slow start against the Ravens likely wouldn’t end with a Chiefs win.

While many talking heads will be discussing the battle between these two young MVP quarterbacks, and deservedly so, there is another battle that could decide the outcome: the kicking game. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker are the two best kickers in the NFL. With how close these two teams match up, it could come down to a field goal just like in the 2018 game. Whoever has the ball last may end up the winner in this one.

While both of these teams have aspirations for a Super Bowl run, and they are the heavy favorites to get there from the AFC, the winner of this matchup will hold the edge for home-field advantage. No one should discount the playoff format change that was put into place this past offseason in which only one team, the top seed, in the AFC and NFC will receive a first-round bye. Despite being the third game of the season, it’s not too early to say the stakes are high and playoff implications are on the line this Monday in Baltimore. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

News and Analysis: Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their injury designations for a handful of players as the team prepares to play the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Here's what they all mean.

Joshua Brisco

Steve Spagnuolo Hasn't Slept Much While Preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo hasn’t slept much while preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens. He's spent his time focused on finding potential ways to slow a versatile Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Joe Andrews

Harrison Butker is Another Example of Brett Veach's Eye for Talent

From being a member of the Carolina Panthers' practice squad to becoming one of the NFL's best kickers, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is yet another example of how Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has found role players in unlikely places.

ConnerChristopherson

by

TuckerFranklin

Where do the Chiefs Rank After Two Weeks of Action?

Two weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Charvarius Ward Returns to Chiefs Practice

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward has returned to practice after missing Week 2 with a broken hand suffered in the team's season-opening game against the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Has No Attendance at Games Affected the Players Performances This Season?

Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote dive into the question, "Does having no fans affect players’ performances?" on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Retirement of Royals Star Alex Gordon Leaves Impact on Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Royals star left fielder Alex Gordon announced his retirement on Thursday. Later in the day, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid tribute to Gordon's time in KC.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

Tyrod Taylor's Lung 'Accidentally Punctured' by Team Doctor Before Game Against Chiefs

Details have emerged regarding Tyrod Taylor's surprise-scratch before the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. His lung was reportedly "accidentally punctured" by a team doctor.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

The Chiefs Will Always Unbury Themselves

The Kansas City Chiefs have always been great at burying themselves. Now they're finally great at digging themselves back out.

jacobharris

by

TuckerFranklin

Harrison Butker's Unsung Contribution to the Chiefs' Offense

With Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker proving to be the hero in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers, he's brought more attention to his game and what it brings to the team.

Tucker D. Franklin