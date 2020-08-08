Arrowhead Report
The Chiefs' Defense Looks to Build On Last Season's Success

Mark Van Sickle

The transformation of the Kansas City Chiefs' defense in 2019 was one of the more underrated aspects of their Super Bowl season. Sure, the offense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past two seasons with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. However, the defense needed to step up in order to reach the mountaintop in 2020, and they will need to continue what they started if they want to build this team into a dynasty.

In 2018, the Chiefs' defense was one of the worst in the NFL. This was a defense led by longtime defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. He led a very vanilla “bend-but-don’t-break” style of defense, which included quite a bit of both bending and breaking. The Chiefs had some excellent individual defensive players over the last several seasons but could never take the next step as a complete unit.

After reaching the AFC Championship game in January 2019 but failing to adjust the gameplan to stop Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Sutton was let go. This paved the way for Andy Reid to bring in Steve Spagnuolo to lead the defense.

The offseason also brought the Chiefs free-agents Frank Clark and Tyrann Matthieu, two players who were known around the league to have a now-often-discussed “dog mentality." They brought a “championship swagger,” in the words of Matthieu himself. The defense in 2019 started slowly out of the gate, but by the end of the season, they were a top-10 unit in the league.

Where does this put the defense heading into 2020, and can they build off that “championship swagger” to pair with their dynamic offense and build a dynasty going forward?

I believe they can. The Chiefs have a majority of their starters from last year returning and should be able to pick up right where they left off last season. The ongoing theme that seems to haunt fans and media alike is the perceived lack of urgency at the cornerback position, both through the draft and in free agency. The Chiefs' front office has put more stock into building a rock-solid defensive line and, in theory, that should keep the pressure on opponents and give the secondary a greater chance to succeed.

If the Chiefs' offense continues to soar as a top-three unit and the defense continues to play at a top-10 level, there’s no reason this team shouldn’t be holding up another Lombardi Trophy in 2021. At this point, it seems like their main competition may be COVID-19.

The Chiefs' Coaching Contingencies in the Time of COVID

The Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart will dictate who steps up if COVID-19 makes a player unavailable during the season, but what if a coach tests positive for coronavirus?

Austin J

Kelechi Osemele Recalls Playing For Andy Reid in 2017 Pro Bowl

Offensive guard Kelechi Osemele's impressions of Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid in the 2017 Pro Bowl helped play a role in his decision to sign a one-year contract with the Chiefs.

Joe Andrews

The Curious Case of the Kansas City Chiefs' Cornerbacks

How do the Kansas City Chiefs value cornerbacks? They have employed a unique strategy at corner the last few years, and despite being unconventional, it's working.

ConnerChristopherson

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Rookie OL Lucas Niang Opts Out of 2020 Season

Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive lineman and third-round pick Lucas Niang has opted out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the third Chief to choose not to play in 2020.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Kelechi Osemele Excited to Create Opportunities for Patrick Mahomes

New Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele discussed his previous NFL experiences and how they'll help create opportunities for Patrick Mahomes in 2020.

Joe Andrews

Frank Clark 'So Happy' Chris Jones Got Paid

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones wasn’t the only player who was excited about his four-year deal worth $85 million when he signed with the team on July 14.

Tucker D. Franklin

NFL Opt-Out Deadline Passes, Three Chiefs to Forgo 2020 Season

After the passing of Thursday's deadline to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs will officially be without three members of the team as they head into an uncertain year.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs' Best Use for Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Pass More!

From an analytical perspective, it's clear how the Kansas City Chiefs should use rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their dynamic offense, and it doesn't involve taking the ball away from Patrick Mahomes.

Sam Hays

by

Joshua Brisco

Did this Chiefs Fan Find a Derek Carr-Connected Burner Twitter Account?

Through some Twitter sleuthing and suspicious account deletion, one Kansas City Chiefs fan thinks he may have found the secret burner Twitter account of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Controlled Chaos: How Tyrann Mathieu Found Peace and Success with the Kansas City Chiefs

In Wednesday's Sports Illustrated Daily Cover, Greg Bishop told the story of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, from his childhood to the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The wide-ranging article is a must-read for any Chiefs fan.

Joshua Brisco