Three Chiefs Storylines to Watch Throughout the 2024 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' season kicks off on Thursday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
As the Chiefs begin their quest to three-peat, there are a few storylines to follow throughout the season that impact not only this year but also future ones for Kansas City. Let's take a look at them.
Is Kingsley Suamataia the long-term answer at left tackle?
The Chiefs traded up for Kingsley Suamataia in the second round in the most recent NFL Draft. There was a thought that he was the long-term option to develop into a starting left tackle, but he would have to compete for the job in 2024. Early in training camp, however, it was evident that Suamataia had earned the gig and his coaches' trust in the earlier offseason programs. He is in an excellent position to succeed early, with Joe Thuney next to him and Patrick Mahomes being one of the best quarterbacks at avoiding sacks.
Suamataia will be Kansas City's third different starting left tackle in the last three years, but they hope he can be at the spot for years to come. Every offseason since Eric Fisher was released, the Chiefs' left tackle question has been at the top of the offseason priority list and the front office has spent many resources trying to find an answer. If Suamataia can show that he is or has the potential to become a franchise left tackle, it would be great for Kansas City's roster building moving forward as they would have him on a rookie deal for years to come.
Does the approach at the cornerback position need to be adjusted?
Steve Spagnuolo has continued to state that the second cornerback spot is still up for grabs and no one has separated from the pack. The Chiefs have brought a Moneyball approach to the cornerback role(s) for years. In Brett Veach's tenure as general manager, they have only spent one top-100 pick there (Trent McDuffie) and have not paid a corner more than $3 million per year. They have instead trusted Spagnuolo and Dave Merritt to develop and mold players to thrive in the system.
The two years the Chiefs had the best defense during Veach's time were when they had McDuffie and L'Jarius Sneed. Sure, Sneed was a Day 3 selection, but that's not something a team can consistently rely on to find All-Pro-level players. You are likely to find Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Rashad Fenton types, players who have had moments in a Chiefs uniform but are probably not consistent starting-caliber options. If the corners continue to be a question or even hurt the team throughout the season, does that force Kansas City to change its approach?
What does Charles Omenihu look like when he returns?
Charles Omenihu may miss more than half the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. Typically, it takes players some time to get their feet wet and look completely comfortable when they return from a major injury. Currently, the Chiefs have George Karlaftis and Mike Danna as the only proven defensive ends on the roster. Kansas City traded for Cameron Thomas before cutdown day to bolster the depth a bit. The Chiefs should manage until Omenihu's return, but his impact down the stretch and in the playoffs could be pivotal.
Omenihu is also entering the final year of his contract. If he isn't re-signed, defensive end shoots to the top of the offseason priority list for the Chiefs to address. If he is re-signed, Kansas City can take a more patient and value-based approach as they would have a solid rotation of Karlaftis, Omenihu and Danna again. His play and the Chiefs' feelings about his recovery could play a significant role in that decision coming up.