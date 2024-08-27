Chiefs to Reportedly Keep Charles Omenihu on PUP to Start Season
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to whittle their roster down to 53 players in compliance with Tuesday afternoon's deadline, some clarity is being provided on one of the team's key role players. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu won't be counted against that roster math, at least to begin the 2024-25 campaign.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kansas City is keeping Omenihu on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the time being.
"The #Chiefs will keep pass-rusher Charles Omenihu, who tore his ACL in the AFC Title game, on the PUP list with hopes of a November return," the tweet began. "Some potential mid-season help."
By leaving him on PUP, the Chiefs ensure that Omenihu won't occupy a 53-man roster spot. They do, however, also make it required for him to sit out of practice and games for the first four regular-season games of the year. Once those four weeks are up, Omenihu will have a 21-day practice window to ramp up football-related activities. During that span, Kansas City will be able to assess his readiness and decide what to do with him from that point forward.
This was an expected move, as Omenihu suffered his torn ACL in January's AFC Championship Game victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He's appeared to hint at a "target set" for a potential return, with many projecting back in May that an October or November return made some sense. Earlier this month, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that the 27-year-old "isn't expected back until November," which falls in line with Rapoport's report.
Omenihu, who signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason, had seven sacks in 11 regular-season games last season. As he works his way back, Kansas City will rely on George Karlaftis and Mike Danna to lead a defensive end group that also includes Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Cameron Thomas, who was recently acquired via trade.