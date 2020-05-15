Arrowhead Report
Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is Focused on KC's Repeat

Tucker D. Franklin

Believe it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020. As time and the COVID-19 pandemic race on, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the team will be ready for the season whenever the time comes.

This offseason has been like no other. With teams unable to meet in person and everything shifting virtually, Kelce still remains confident in the team's ability to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

One reason for that, Kelce said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, is the leadership of Head Coach Andy Reid.

“His scheduling, how he’s going about this whole quarantine and the virtual meetings and everything, nothing has really changed in terms of the bulk of the load of installs, the load of information that you’re going to have to be ready for once we do get out on the field,” Kelce said.

Despite Reid’s ability to virtually manage his squad, Kelce went on to explain it is a bit tougher because they aren’t learning by experience, as they normally would be doing.

“It’s going to be a little difficult to catch up once we get out on the field and actually be able to perform these plays, but I think it’s, for the most part, the locker room guys, the core guys, everyone has the mentality of ‘We have to do this again.’” Kelce said.

Kelce has recorded 1,200 receiving yards for two-straight seasons. A third season of more than 1,200 yards would make him the first tight end ever to accomplish that feat.

In addition to his receiving yards, the 30-year-old tight end played in all of the Chiefs' games for the second year in a row. Kelce hauled in 97 receptions and five touchdown passes in 2019.

“Last year doesn’t mean a thing,” Kelce said. “I don’t want to say we’ve erased it because it’s still, you know, it’s still fresh on our minds. But at the same time, it builds confidence and it builds some competitiveness to be able to repeat.”

