Travis Kelce to Be 'Locked In' for Chiefs' Game vs. Bills, 'Juggernaut' Josh Allen
Through nine games, the Kansas City Chiefs boast the NFL's best record at 9-0 and are the league's lone undefeated team at this juncture. Entering Week 11, though, everything they've accomplished this season will be put to the test in an afternoon showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
Despite the two clubs not being in the same division, this game certainly has a rivalry feel to it. After all, Kansas City and Buffalo are known to bring the fireworks regardless of whether it's the regular season or playoffs. Each side has generally dominated the series in one specific context, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen being 3-1 against the Chiefs in his regular-season career but Patrick Mahomes being a perfect 3-0 versus him in the postseason.
On Sunday, perhaps the AFC's top two teams will battle it out once again. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is ready for the challenge, as he vowed on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason that he'll be "locked in" to compete with Allen and a scary Buffalo offense.
"I think Josh is taking it up another level too, man," Kelce said. "I think he's doing an unbelievable job of taking care of the ball. Mixing in when he's f– going to be the bulldozer that he is and then mixing up when he wants to run around guys. He's playing great football. When you get a juggernaut like him on the offensive side, you've got to f– put up points. Now more than ever, we are going to need to f– score touchdowns. I'm going to be locked in this week to try to make sure I'm accountable for my guys."
Going toe-to-toe with Allen and company is proving to be easier said than done this season. Through 10 games, the seventh-year man holds top-five ranks among all quarterbacks in passing touchdowns (17), QBR (70.3) and EPA/play (0.261) while also throwing just four interceptions. His yards per completion (12) is the highest since his rookie year and for yet another season, the two-time Pro Bowler is avoiding sacks at a great clip. That, combined with Allen's potency as a rushing threat, sums up a Bills offense that ranks third in scoring.
On the other side, the Chiefs will have their hands full and are seeking a return to form following an off performance against the Denver Broncos. In each of the four games prior to putting up just 16 points in Week 10, Kansas City had scored at least 26. Even with a myriad of injuries limiting Andy Reid and Matt Nagy's attack, they've found ways to adjust. The reigning Super Bowl champions rank 10th in EPA/play, 10th in yards and 11th in points coming into the weekend. Mahomes's numbers against the Bills vary, as he boasts a downright scorching 126.6 passer rating in the playoffs but an 85.1 mark during regular-season play.
Football fans are spoiled with such a thrilling matchup once again. Something's got to give on Sunday and as Week 11 approaches, Kelce knows it.