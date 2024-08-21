Trent McDuffie Named Potential First-Time Pro Bowler for Chiefs
This past season, the Kansas City Chiefs had a whopping five players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left guard Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey and defensive tackle Chris Jones all made the cut in January, highlighting the talent of the eventual Super Bowl champs.
Despite making the All-Pro team for the year, cornerback Trent McDuffie wasn't named a Pro Bowler. Could that change this season? One prominent league outlet believes so.
In a recent list for NFL.com, Kevin Patra listed a player for each team who is tracking to potentially be named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. Naturally, the former first-round pick was his selection for the Chiefs.
"With L'Jarius Sneed heading to the Titans this offseason, McDuffie becomes the CB1 for the reigning Super Bowl champs," Patra wrote. "One of the rare first-team All-Pros who hasn't been to a Pro Bowl, McDuffie boasts the kinds of physical traits, acumen and drive that make great corners. Now that Sneed is gone, will Steve Spagnuolo move McDuffie around to match him against opposing WR1s, or will he keep the corner on one side of the formation? If Spags lets his top corner travel, we'll truly see McDuffie's lock-down skills on display."
Given McDuffie's track record, it's hard to argue against Patra's logic here. With Sneed no longer in the picture, the former Washington standout will be the unquestioned top defensive back on the roster. He'll lead a cornerback group that is still searching for a clear No. 2 option, making his individual play a critical piece of the defense's success.
Will Spagnuolo actually allow McDuffie to shadow the opposition's best wide receiver? That's still up in the air, as the veteran defensive coordinator thinks it'll be more of a case-by-case assessment. Although he isn't the biggest cornerback, McDuffie's coverage skills and athletic profile both suggest he'd be able to handle such an assignment against premier competition. Just look at his performance in Super Bowl LVIII as an example (albeit in a small sample size).
With an All-Pro season already on his resume, it's only a matter of time before McDuffie makes a Pro Bowl. He played at that level in 2023-24, amassing 80 tackles with nine quarterback hits and three sacks. Add in seven passes broken up and five forced fumbles, and it's easy to justify him making it alongside (or over) some of his great-to-elite peers.
McDuffie's already been snubbed from the NFL Top 100 this summer. Making a Pro Bowl in the winter could help boost momentum for that wrong being made right.