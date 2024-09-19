Trent McDuffie Reveals Key to Success in Expanded Role for Chiefs' Defense
For most NFL teams, parting ways with a cornerback of L'Jarius Sneed's caliber would leave a secondary in shambles. While there were worries about whether the Kansas City Chiefs would get by in his absence, the hope coming into the season was that Trent McDuffie would keep everyone else afloat.
Two games into the 2024-25 campaign, that's certainly been the case. The former first-round pick is justifying his draft slot and then some, occupying demanding reps and thriving anyway. With Jaylen Watson locking down the second starting cornerback spot, McDuffie has even traveled with opposing wideouts to kick off his third season.
That role, something Sneed executed to near-perfection a year ago, has been an adjustment for McDuffie. With that said, he thinks being an effective communicator has allowed both him and his teammates to stay on the same page.
"I think I'm doing my job good," McDuffie said. "Definitely things I've got to clean up on the back end as far as communication, as far as technique-wise. Kind of still getting comfortable out there at the corner position and playing that role that Coach Spags wants me to play, but I thought I did a good job just making sure everybody knows where I'm at on the field. Having to travel, a lot of guys have to go to different places, so just being vocal about that and just letting people know where I'm at on the field is kind of something I'm trying to work on a bit better."
McDuffie is playing a hybrid role of sorts, one that takes bits and pieces from his rookie and sophomore seasons. For the first time since 2022, he's spent more time on the boundary (85 snaps) than in the slot (43) according to Pro Football Focus. In the process, he's taking on more responsibilities in coverage and being more of a matchup-based defensive back. The early returns are promising, as McDuffie is surrendering a measly 53.3 passer rating when targeted.
Last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals served as a perfect example of McDuffie evolving into a top-shelf cornerback. Lining up against Ja'Marr Chase for 17 routes, he gave up just one catch for four yards per Next Gen Stats. On the year, he leads all pro cornerbacks in snaps played in coverage (100) and has three catches given up to show for it.
While making his presence known on the field is important, McDuffie believes that setting the tone during the week is even more critical.
"I think a lot of it comes from off the field," McDuffie said. "On the field, communication is communication. Kind of, like, during walkthroughs and in meetings and just throughout the week, making sure everybody is clear on what my job is. Like I said, some of the things I do kind of change what other people have to do – different positions and stuff like that. Making sure when we get on the field, everybody doesn't have to think. We can just go out there and play. They know where I'm at. I feel like [that] will help us just become a better defense and just play faster."
Whatever McDuffie is doing, it's working. Less than two months ago, the team had projected that it wasn't even sure if the former Washington standout would shadow top wideouts. Now, McDuffie is days removed from perhaps the most impressive outing of his young career.
With an All-Pro nod already on the books from last season, he's playing like someone who wants a second one.