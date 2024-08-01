WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy Connect on Deep Pass at Chiefs Camp
Would it be a Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice without a highlight? Thursday's work in St. Joseph, Missouri saw the back-to-back champs put on a show in front of the crowd at Missouri Western State University.
Once again, it was quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy who hooked up on a big-time play. The morning sequence, as captured by KC Sports Network below, sees Worthy beat safety Bryan Cook to the inside and accelerate across the field.
Once the first-round pick created separation and gained depth, Mahomes uncorked a vintage deep-ball pass to him for a touchdown.
Eddie High, also in attendance on Thursday, posted an alternate angle of the play.
Seth Keysor of The Chief in the North wrote about another training camp rep from Worthy, focusing on his release from the line of scrimmage — creating the kind of space that should help Worthy make more highlights when the season arrives.
"Worthy is going to be a work in progress as a rookie (basically all rookies are), and my guess is we’ll see a lot of ups and downs throughout training camp and for the rest of the season," Keysor wrote. "But that said, snaps like this are what I’m looking for as camp (and the preseason) move forward. Yes, we all know Worthy is incredibly fast and that speed shows up on the field. But that won’t be the real question for him to determine his floor/ceiling as a rookie. No, the question will be whether he shows the ability to do the translatable, repeatable things that can lead to creating separation at the NFL level the way he did in college."
This isn't the first time the Mahomes-Worthy duo flashed its potential at camp, and it likely won't be the last. Early on, the No. 28 overall pick shined in practice but then went on the shelf for a bit with a case of strep throat. Upon his return, he quickly got back in the swing of things and is giving the Kansas City defense serious challenges with his short-area burst, speed and overall fluidity.
Former Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards said it best: Worthy is a problem for defenses. He keeps showing his teammates and coaches why, which the club hopes can translate to the 2024-25 regular season.