Former Chiefs Head Coach Says Xavier Worthy Is a ‘Problem’ for Defenses
The Kansas City Chiefs have a multitude of reasons to be excited entering the 2024 season, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy sits at or near the top of the list.
Worthy, the club's first-round pick in the NFL Draft, is expected to play a solid role in a somewhat revamped receiving corps. While a lot of familiar names can be found at the end of the projected depth chart, there are some new ones to accompany Rashee Rice at the top. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was signed during the offseason to add athleticism and route-running chops to the offense, then Worthy got selected to do the same.
Kansas City's prized draft pick has high expectations in year one, especially considering his record-setting speed. How can he help the back-to-back reigning champs in 2024? A former Chiefs head coach recently chimed in.
Herm Edwards, who led the organization on the field during the 2006, 2007 and 2008 seasons, spoke about Worthy on a recent episode of "Get Up" on ESPN. Citing the former Texas standout as a "problem" for opposing defenses, Edwards keeps the bar set high.
"There are a lot of guys that run fast, like he has 4.2 (second) speed, but some guys only have 5.2 hands," Edwards said. "This guy can catch, actually, so that's a problem. He can beat you vertically. He's a guy that also, when you think about the Kansas City Chiefs, it's really catch after the run. Mahomes is not a guy that's going to sit back there and throw deep balls. That's not the Andy Reid offense. It's more crossing routes, those kinds of deals where he can catch it and run. This guy has speed, along with (Marquise) Brown.
"And then the problem is, and I've seen it the last three years, no one can cover (Travis) Kelce. We haven't covered him yet. You could have 12 guys, they can't cover Kelce. But Mahomes, is obviously, the best quarterback in football. When he can throw it the length of the field like this with speed – with a guy that can catch, this is a 4.2 guy that can catch – that's a good thing."
Edwards makes a fair point about Worthy being more than just a speedy wideout. His well-rounded skill set is what drew many – including this writer – to him before the NFL Draft. The former Longhorn leverages his long speed and pairs it with terrific short-area burst and fluidity. He's also a formidable route runner, which makes him someone opposing defenses must always account for.
That's what makes the prospect of Worthy, both now and later, so dangerous. If all pans out in year one, he'll inject instant playmaking and a vertical threat into the Chiefs' offense. Complementing Brown and Kelce, that could restore the Kansas City attack to something resembling its previous form. After one down season, general manager Brett Veach addressed the group of pass-catching weapons with direct intent.
As the premier draft pick, Worthy headlines the group. It may not be too long before, as Edwards alluded to, he also headlines games on Sundays.