Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Ranked in Top 15 Active HOF Cases
During their current dynasty, the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten contributions from countless helpful players, coaches and staff members. On the field, the trio of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones has established itself as the driving force.
With all three of those superstars firmly entrenched as some of the best players in football, how high can they soar? Many consider them Hall of Fame talents right now, which could translate to making the trip to Canton, Ohio one day. One outlet kept that in mind, recently projecting where each player resides at this stage in their career.
In an article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon ranked the best Pro Football Hall of Fame resumes for active NFL players with six accrued seasons. Of the 30 players listed, all three Chiefs made the top 15.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce named "locks" for Hall of Fame
What Mahomes has done since becoming Kansas City's full-time starter back in 2018 is nothing short of remarkable. The former No. 10 overall pick is off to the best start to a career in league history, already having six Pro Bowls and two MVPs on his resume. Additionally, three Super Bowl rings before the age of 29 is ridiculous. The Pro Football Reference Hall of Fame monitor indicates that Mahomes needs a bit more volume from a statistical standpoint, but rest assured knowing he could retire today and make it to the Hall anyway.
"At the age of 28, Mahomes joins Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players with more than two Super Bowl MVP awards," Gagnon wrote. "The two-time regular-season MVP is already there."
That same monitor, on the other hand, has Kelce in the top three of all-time tight ends. Rightfully so, as his mix of longevity and postseason success makes him a historical great. Kelce may have seen his 1,000-yard receiving streak snapped a season ago but in 2024, it's entirely possible that he picks it back up. Someone with over 900 receptions, 11,000-something yards and 74 regular-season touchdowns on the books is a shoo-in Hall-of-Famer.
"At the tight end position, only Tony Gonzalez (six) has been a first-team All-Pro more than Kelce (four)," Gagnon wrote.
The verdict: Yes, Mahomes and Kelce are both locks for the Hall of Fame.
Chris Jones "on the brink" of future HOF status
Of this trio, Jones undoubtedly has the most work to do. Unlike Mahomes and Kelce, he couldn't step away from football right now and collect his ticket to the sport's promised land. If Jones is to reach football immortality, he'll need to continue collecting sacks along the way.
The aforementioned monitor gives him a score of 57.15, and the average Hall of Fame defensive tackle is at 102. That player has an average of 92 career sacks. With Jones at 75.5, he could be just two or three years away from reaching that figure. The accolades should continue to roll in.
"A key part of three Super Bowl seasons for the Chiefs, Jones is already a five-time Pro Bowler and a frequent DPOY candidate," Gagnon wrote. "A couple more solid years should do it for the 30-year-old."
The verdict: Jones is tracking for the Hall of Fame but, as Gagnon writes, he isn't there yet.