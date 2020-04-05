Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Players and fans react to Sammy Watkins' contract restructuring to stay in KC

Tucker Franklin

When news broke of Sammy Watkins’ new restructured contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins’ teammates and Chiefs fans took to Twitter to congratulate him on his new deal.

The 26-year-old wide receiver agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract which freed up $5 million in cap space for the Chiefs.

Watkins was one of the first to celebrate his return to Kansas City. 

Watkins’ agreement with Kansas City has an incentive package that could reach $16 million. Watkins' unique deal includes per-game roster bonuses with performance and postseason benefits, as well as a no-trade clause. 

Players, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, tweeted in support of their teammate with the motto of the Chiefs’ 2020 offseason: Run It Back. With the signing of Watkins, the Chiefs return 10 of 11 offensive starters from their Super Bowl roster. 

Mecole Hardman, who at one point looked likely to become the Chiefs’ number two receiver with possible exits from Watkins and recently re-signed WR Demarcus Robinson, tweeted his excitement for the receiver group's ability to stay together for another year. 

Fans reacted with paralleled enthusiasm as the six-year vet returned to Kansas City for his third season with the Chiefs. Following the Super Bowl victory, it appears that fans’ anticipation for the upcoming season is at an all-time high. 

The anticipation is understandable as Mahomes gets back eight of his nine leading receivers (minus RB LeSean McCoy), along with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has been a head coaching candidate for the past two offseasons.

Now that Watkins has his contract, the Chiefs can shift their focus to other issues that need addressing.  

Kansas City has the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and will look to bolster their squad in late April. 

For the latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated, click here. 

For more on Watkins' contract and how both sides pulled it off, click here for the full breakdown here on Arrowhead Report.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Chiefs draft a running back in round one?

When the Kansas City Chiefs make their selection at pick 32, oddsmakers think KC may have their pick of the draft's top RBs.

Joshua Brisco

How Utah CB Jaylon Johnson fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Utah Utes CB Jaylon Johnson has some growing to do, but could contribute as a rookie if the Kansas City Chiefs take him in the NFL Draft.

Jordan Foote

DeMarcus Robinson returns, Madden gets dramatic

It's Always Sunny In Chiefs Kingdom makes its Arrowhead Report debut, discussing Demarcus Robinson and one game from last season that you may want to forget.

Taylor Witt

Everything you need to know about new Chiefs QB Jordan Ta'amu

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new quarterback! Though the MVP sits atop the depth chart, Jordan Ta'amu has a legitimate chance to make the Chiefs' roster.

Tucker Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs sign TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Joshua Brisco

Isaiah Simmons isn't going to fall to the Chiefs, so if they want in…

Joshua Brisco

Sammy Watkins is back! Here's everything you need to know:

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins agree to restructured contract for 2020 season

After months of speculation, the Kansas City Chiefs and Sammy Watkins have agreed to a deal to keep the veteran receiver in KC for another season.

Joshua Brisco

How TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney fits in the Chiefs' defense

TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney could be a perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs with the 32nd overall pick.

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs unveil 2020 NFL Draft hat

The NFL has unveiled their official 2020 NFL Draft hats. How does the Kansas City Chiefs' design compare to the caps of recent years?

Tucker Franklin

by

TheLaymansTerms