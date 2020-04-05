Players and fans react to Sammy Watkins' contract restructuring to stay in KC

When news broke of Sammy Watkins’ new restructured contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins’ teammates and Chiefs fans took to Twitter to congratulate him on his new deal.

The 26-year-old wide receiver agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract which freed up $5 million in cap space for the Chiefs.

Watkins was one of the first to celebrate his return to Kansas City.

Watkins’ agreement with Kansas City has an incentive package that could reach $16 million. Watkins' unique deal includes per-game roster bonuses with performance and postseason benefits, as well as a no-trade clause.

Players, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, tweeted in support of their teammate with the motto of the Chiefs’ 2020 offseason: Run It Back. With the signing of Watkins, the Chiefs return 10 of 11 offensive starters from their Super Bowl roster.

Mecole Hardman, who at one point looked likely to become the Chiefs’ number two receiver with possible exits from Watkins and recently re-signed WR Demarcus Robinson, tweeted his excitement for the receiver group's ability to stay together for another year.

Fans reacted with paralleled enthusiasm as the six-year vet returned to Kansas City for his third season with the Chiefs. Following the Super Bowl victory, it appears that fans’ anticipation for the upcoming season is at an all-time high.

The anticipation is understandable as Mahomes gets back eight of his nine leading receivers (minus RB LeSean McCoy), along with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has been a head coaching candidate for the past two offseasons.

Now that Watkins has his contract, the Chiefs can shift their focus to other issues that need addressing.

Kansas City has the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and will look to bolster their squad in late April.

