Week 11 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Chiefs Improving, Not Consensus No. 1 Just Yet
Another week, another win for the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champions are 9-0 entering this weekend, although Andy Reid's team will face its biggest test yet very soon. While it's a massive opportunity for Kansas City to send a statement and expand its lead in the AFC, it could also serve as a step back if things go south.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 11 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills approaches.
The 33rd Team: 1
No change in this set of power rankings from The 33rd Team. With that said, the Chiefs should be on notice following their narrow win over the Denver Broncos.
It takes a lot of luck to win a Super Bowl, and it usually requires some weird wins in the regular season. The Kansas City Chiefs have had their fair share of odd wins this season, but Week 10 takes the cake. The Broncos just needed to make a short field goal to beat the Chiefs in regulation, but the kick was blocked, and Kansas City survived another awful performance by its offense. The Chiefs are 9-0, and 14+ wins aren’t out of the equation. Still, there is something off about this team, as it feels more beatable than ever. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 1
This far into the season, it's hard to argue that anyone other than Kansas City is the AFC's best team. Week 11 could alter that trajectory, though, writes Maurice Moton in Bleacher Report's weekly power rankings.
Last week, Patrick Mahomes shook off an ankle injury, and then the Chiefs blocked the Broncos' potential game-winning field goal. Kansas City looks like a team of destiny that will at least make it back to the Super Bowl for a chance at a three-peat. The Chiefs' biggest test against the Bills will tell us more about how they measure up with the AFC's top contenders. – Maurice Moton
Sports Illustrated: 2
Conor Orr elevates the Chiefs from third to second in this week's power rankings. He credits the Kansas City coaching staff for putting the team in good positions to succeed late in games.
In all seriousness, even though these games are fixed, we should stop punishing the Chiefs for finding different ways to win games. The field goal block team was mostly a selection of—and, to me, extension of—the excellent defense they’ve put together. The coaching staff, from Steve Spagnuolo to Dave Toub, is aces behind Andy Reid. – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 1
The Athletic sees Kansas City also make a leap, this time from second to the No. 1 spot ahead of the Detroit Lions. The outlet takes a closer look at all 32 starting quarterbacks and although Patrick Mahomes isn't playing his best football, Josh Kendall doesn't seem worried about his (statistical) level of play.
Patrick Mahomes is 12th in the league in EPA per dropback (.12), 17th in passer rating and has thrown almost as many interceptions as touchdowns (nine to 12). That passer rating is on pace to be the worst of his career. Doesn’t matter. He’s still the player every team in the league would trade their guy for in a minute. Two more wins will give him 100 for his career counting the regular season and playoffs. He’s also a three-time Super Bowl champion, two-time MVP and the reason the Chiefs are the title favorite again this year regardless of his numbers. – Josh Kendall
NFL: 2
Contrary to The Athletic, NFL.com's weekly set of power rankings still has Detroit above Kansas City. Eric Edholm throws conventional wisdom out the window when it comes to Reid's crew.
It wasn't quite the escape artistry the Lions displayed Sunday night in Houston, but the Chiefs won a game in which the defense forced no turnovers, the run game stalled hard and the red-zone execution was lacking. Leo Chenal's blocked field goal was the latest clutch play in Chiefs lore, with Kansas City pulling yet another rabbit out of another hat. K.C. is 9-0, with eight comeback victories and seven one-score wins. This shouldn't really be possible, but we throw out the rulebook with this team, this quarterback and this coaching staff. That said, it should be concerning that the Chiefs' defense has allowed an opposing quarterback to march on a late, productive drive against them two games in a row at Arrowhead Stadium. That unit also hasn't turned the ball over the past two games, and the Chiefs now actually have a minus-4 turnover differential and the league's ninth-best point differential (plus-58). They could stand to reverse those trends in this coming Sunday's big showdown at Buffalo. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 1
Bucky Brooks tips his cap to the Chiefs by keeping them in his top overall spot. The former NFL defensive back recognizes the clutch gene the back-to-back champs seem to consistently display when needed the most.
Winners find ways to win. That's why the Chiefs remain at the top of the list riding a 15-game winning streak that has showcased their versatility as back-to-back champs. Though blocking field goals to clinch wins is not a sustainable strategy, the Chiefs' ability to rise to the occasion in crucial moments makes it hard to count them out in any contest. – Bucky Brooks
CBS Sports: 1
It's another short and sweet assessment from Pete Prisco this week. He knows that a duplication of Week 10's performance likely won't be enough to take down a talented Bills squad.
It isn't pretty, but they keep finding a way. Now comes the real test against the Bills on the road. They will need to score in that game. – Pete Prisco