Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Chiefs Dropping Despite Another Win
The Kansas City Chiefs got back in the winner's circle on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but not without plenty of drama along the way. As a result, national media outlets aren't showing quite as much love to a club that's still tied for the NFL's best record.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 13 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Friday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders approaches.
The 33rd Team: 2
No change in this week's set of power rankings from The 33rd Team. Kansas City remains in the No. 2 spot after securing a victory in a similar fashion to other weeks this season.
It seems like every Kansas City Chiefs game is the same this season. They play poorly for three quarters, but they find a way to make enough plays to win late in the fourth quarter. But can they put together a full game when it matters? We probably won’t see it until the playoffs, but we know that they are capable of it. With just one loss, we are leaving the Chiefs at No. 2 until further notice. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 2
Echoing the same sentiment, the Bleacher Report weekly staff panel isn't dropping the Chiefs after they found yet another way to win. With that said, the method to the madness is becoming more and more alarming.
There still isn't a team I'd trust in a one-score game more than the Chiefs. Obviously, there isn't a quarterback anyone would trust more in the final two minutes of a one-score game than Patrick Mahomes. However, the fact that Kansas City keeps having to find ways to win late is concerning. More concerning is the fact that the Chiefs defense—which has been the team's strength all year—has struggled in two straight weeks. There's plenty for this team to clean up between now and the postseason. – Kristopher Knox
Sports Illustrated: 4
In his Week 13 power rankings, Conor Orr drops Kansas City out of a podium position and slots them in at fourth. While there's no one worthy of being trusted more than the champs in close games, ripping off so many wins in those scenarios is somewhat improbable.
I get it that we’re punishing the Chiefs for near wins and, like, they’re 10–1. But the reason I have them at No. 4 this week is because I wonder about the cumulative effect of these games. Removing the Bills loss from the equation, we have seen wins of three points, two points, six points (in overtime), and seven points. This has to be exhausting. And what if there isn’t another gear? – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 4
The Athletic notes that the Chiefs' best-case scenario this season is still to make history by completing a tree-peat of championships, but they also aren't totally convinced that it'll take place.
The Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. The Green Bay Packers won three straight titles from 1966 to 1968, but only two of those were Super Bowls because that game didn’t start until 1967. Kansas City fans might not survive the road to the three-peat at this point. After beating Carolina on a walk-off field goal, Kansas City has gotten half its wins on the final snap of the game. – Josh Kendall
NFL: 4
NFL.com's weekly rankings also drop the Chiefs from third to fourth. As Mahomes and the offense have improved, Steve Spagnuolo's defense is struggling to replicate its early-season success.
The Chiefs' offense has made some steady improvements since their Week 6 bye. Against the Panthers on Sunday, they played a turnover-free game, scoring on their first five possessions, and Patrick Mahomes led the winning drive in crunch time. But the defense has tapered off in the other direction over that same span, nearly bottoming out -- by Kansas City's standards, at least -- in a victory that almost felt like a loss. Panthers QB Bryce Young enjoyed surprising success, and he made the Chiefs pay when they played man defense against him. Carolina scored six times, including via a 70-yard march that bled more than half the third quarter, and K.C. blew a 14-point lead.
That's not what we've come to expect from this D, and it's a worrying sign that this unit has allowed opponents to drive for the decisive or tying score three times in the past four games -- and it would have been four times had Leo Chenal not blocked a potential winning field-goal try by the Broncos in Week 10. This trend must change fast. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 4
Kansas City is building a brand as a team that simply refuses to stack comfortable wins. The clutch gene is quite impressive but at the same time, it doesn't sell the football world on Andy Reid's crew being a particularly dominant force.
If the Chiefs can't beat Carolina without some last-second drama, then a stress-free win just might not be in the cards this season. That's not to say they aren't contenders — the results speak for themselves. But with eight of 11 games coming down to the wire, you start to wonder if the Chiefs will start to fatigue from all the stress. – David Helman
CBS Sports: 3
Pete Prisco keeps his power rankings short and sweet as usual, but there's no change for the Chiefs after a close call against the Panthers.
They won another close game last week, which has been a season-long trend. Playing close against the Panthers is not a good look. – Pete Prisco