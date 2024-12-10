Week 15 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Chiefs Looking Good After Narrow Win
The Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West champions once again, and their Sunday win over the Los Angeles Chargers also helped their case within the conference. With a victory over a bitter division rival and the Buffalo Bills dropping their Sunday outing, Andy Reid's team now has a two-win lead in the AFC with just four weeks of the regular season remaining.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 15 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns approaches.
The 33rd Team: 2
No change in this week's power rankings from The 33rd Team, as Kansas City remains locked in with the No. 2 spot.
The Kansas City Chiefs might never have a dominant win again, but they just keep on winning and have not clinched the AFC West for the ninth straight season. With the Bills falling in Week 14, the Chiefs' odds of earning the No. 1 seed have greatly increased. It sure feels like the road to the Super Bowl will go through Kansas City again this season. – Marcus Mosher
Bleacher Report: 3
The Chiefs also stay put after the weekly Bleacher Report analyst panel put its collective minds together. While this year's version of the team appears vulnerable, its ability to consistently rise up late in games gives them an inevitable feeling when it matters the most.
If there's a way, the Chiefs will find it, exploit it and win. The Los Angeles Chargers were the latest to own a fourth-quarter lead, only to end up on the wrong side of the ledger. In doing so, Kansas City captured its ninth straight division title while winning its 15th consecutive contest determined by one score. This year's Chiefs simply aren't as good as the last two years when the franchise became back-to-back Super Bowl champs. In some ways, the current squad feels closer to the one that came up short against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. However, the current Chiefs don't get rattled, and they're peaking in the clutch. – Brent Sobleski
Sports Illustrated: 3
After dropping Kansas City to fifth in his Week 14 power rankings, Conor Orr gives them some props following a close win by bringing them up a couple of spots. He writes that with everything around Patrick Mahomes being far from perfect, the two-time MVP has elevated his game in critical situations.
I hope I don’t sound like Cris Collinsworth here, but after re-watching last night’s Chiefs-Chargers game I’ve come away with a new level of appreciation for Patrick Mahomes. Basing your thoughts solely on NextGenStats, one might come away with the thought that Mahomes was under pressure a lot. This is true…kind of. On a lot of snaps, there was just no one to throw to. But on snaps where there was true pressure, like one with a little more than 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, he hits a sidearm dart to Juju Smith-Schuster for a first down. This has been the biggest reason, in my opinion, that Kansas City’s margin of victory has shriveled. There’s fewer options to bail out Mahomes anymore from a receiving perspective and we’re seeing him forced to evolve yet again. – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 6
The Athletic is the only outlet in this week's roundup to keep the Chiefs out of their top five. Not only that, but defensive back Chamarri Conner is listed as the club's breakout player for the 2024-25 campaign.
It’s mostly the old guard getting things done in Kansas City, but Conner could be the next really good cornerback developed by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick has a career-high 68 tackles and, more importantly, is filling up the stat sheet with impact plays — two interceptions, a fumble returned for a touchdown, a sack and four quarterback hits. – Josh Kendall
NFL: 3
Up from No. 4 last week, Kansas City gets a podium position in Week 15's power rankings from Eric Edholm. He, like many others, is in awe of how the reigning champs continue to find way to win late in games.
The difference between Sunday's win over the Chargers and the recent ones over the Raiders, Panthers and Broncos is that the Chiefs weren't truly lucky to win -- well, unless you call a bank-shot field goal luck, which I'll allow. But in this game, they did what they needed to do, withstanding the Bolts' push, holding them to a late field goal and driving down for the game-winning kick.
The victory was orchestrated, not handed to them. That's why this one felt a little different than the others of late. Yes, it required Kansas City doing what it typically does in high-leverage situations, but this was more of a formula that the back-to-back champions dictated rather than needing to rewrite the script with the latest absurd plot twist in the final moments. The pass protection still was a major worry, and the Chiefs aren't rushing the passer like they have in the past, but they're turning this late-game-winning thing into a strange art. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 4
Nothing new for the Chiefs in David Helman's weekly list. With Mahomes, there's always a chance to get the job done.
Forget the doinked game-winner for a second. Do you realize how difficult it is to get the ball with 4:35 to play and not give it back? Patrick Mahomes was masterful on the Chiefs’ final drive Sunday night, and he’s the reason I’ll never stop believing in the Chiefs. – David Helman
CBS Sports: 2
Pete Prisco keeps his power rankings thoughts short and sweet, as he normally does. There's no denying Kansas City's championship DNA, which continues to shine through on a weekly basis even with some drama along the way.
They won another close game against the Chargers with a field goal off the upright to win it. Winning close games will get them ready for the playoffs, which this group knows a lot about. – Pete Prisco