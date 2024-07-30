Xavier Worthy Ranked Among Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates
The Kansas City Chiefs are no strangers to their players taking home some hardware following excellent seasons. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes typically leads the way as an award-winning star, as he has a pair of NFL MVPs already on his resume before turning 29 years old.
Could a different player on that side of the ball get recognized for a stellar 2024-25 effort? One renowned league analyst certainly believes there's a chance.
In a recent article for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein ranked his top 10 candidates to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. In no surprise, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead the way. Further down the list is Xavier Worthy, Kansas City's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Zierlein thinks his athletic profile puts him squarely in the conversation.
"Worthy averaged less than 14 yards per catch and finished with a modest number of receiving touchdowns (5) in 2023, but after studying his tape, it’s fairly easy to project a more explosive rookie season for him with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the Chiefs’ offense," Zierlein wrote. "Texas didn’t always take advantage of opportunities to strike deep with Worthy, but I don’t foresee that same dynamic playing out in Kansas City.
"He has instant gas to ravage coverage over the top and can be an electric catch-and-run option when defenses give him too much room underneath. His size (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) and issues with making contested catches are a concern, but as soon as Worthy was drafted by the Chiefs, I knew he belonged in the OROY conversation."
Worthy was ranked seventh on Zierlein's list. Here's who rounded out the top 10:
- Ladd McConkey (WR, Los Angeles Chargers)
- Rome Odunze (WR, Chicago Bears)
- Keon Coleman (WR, Buffalo Bills)
In his first professional offseason, Worthy has already fought through notable adversity. During OTAs, a hamstring injury limited his availability. Forced to log mental reps, Worthy expanded his knowledge of the playbook but didn't get to put his speed on display. Right after making his debut at training camp, a case of strep throat sidelined him for several days in a row. The Texas product is finally back on the practice field, which bodes well moving forward.
Luckily for Worthy, his skill set fits directly into the Chiefs' offense. He's a sound route runner with excellent short-area burst, which must be respected by defenses when paired with his elite long speed. Mahomes says there's no easing him into things at camp, so he could play a solid contributing role early on. If that's the case, then an argument for Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration is born.
There are multiple hoops Worthy must jump through in order to take a podium position in 2024, though. After all, Rashee Rice had 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and finished sixth in voting for the award. Can Worthy fare better this time around? Given his pre-draft profile that Zierlein pointed out, he at least has a chance.