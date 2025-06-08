Highest Rated Chiefs in Madden 26
The newest addition of Madden is coming, as Madden 26 is set to release on August 14, 2025. Throughout the years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been well represented and respected for their success in the National Football League, as several players are set to make their debuts in Madden.
Given that the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three straight seasons in a row, it makes sense that the franchise earns an overall rating of 92, making them one of the more difficult teams to beat in the game.
While the ratings are subject to change, here is how the Chiefs roster is rated.
90+ Overalls
- Travis Kelce, 99 Overall
- Chris Jones, 97 Overall
- Creed Humphrey, 94 Overall
- Trent McDuffie, 94 Overall
- Trey Smith, 90 Overall
80+ Overalls
- Isiah Pacheco, 84 Overall
- Leo Chenal, 84 Overall
- Rashee Rice, 84 Overall
- Drue Tranquill, 84 Overall
- George Karlaftis, 84 Overall
- Nick Bolton, 83 Overall
- Harrison Butker, 82 Overall
- Kareem Hunt, 82 Overall
- Xavier Worthy, 80 Overall
- Hollywood Brown, 80 Overall
70+ Overalls
- Kristian Fulton, 78 Overall
- Bryan Cook, 78 Overall
- Elijah Mitchell, 77 Overall
- Jaylen Watson, 77 Overall
- Charles Omenihu, 77 Overall
- Mike Danna, 77 Overall
- Juju Smith-Schuster, 76 Overall
- JaWaan Taylor, 76 Overall
- Noah Gray, 75 Overall
- Matt Araiza, 75 Overall
- Joshua Williams, 75 Overall
- Chamarri Conner, 75 Overall
- Jaden Hicks, 73 Overall
- Nazeeh Johnson, 73 Overall
- Skyy Moore, 72 Overall
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, 72 Overall
- Gardner Minshew II, 71 Overall
- Mike Edwards, 71 Overall
- Jaylon Moore, 71 Overall
- Robert Tonyan, 70 Overall
- Jared Wiley, 70 Overall
- Mike Pennel, 70 Overall
- Jerry Tillery, 70 Overall
- Wayna Morris, 70 Overall
60+ Overalls
- Carson Steele, 69 Overall
- Marlon Tuipulotu, 68 Overall
- Nikko Remigio, 67 Overall
- Hunter Nourzad, 66 Overall
- Peyton Hendershot, 66 Overall
- Bailey Zappe, 64 Overall
- Cam Jones, 64 Overall
- Janarius Robinson, 64 Overall
- Mike Caliendo, 64 Overall
- Malik Herring, 64 Overall
- C.J. Hansen, 64 Overall
- Ethan Driskell, 62 Overall
- Cole Christiansen, 61 Overall
- Jack Cochrane, 60 Overall
The 2025 NFL Draft class for the Chiefs have yet to receive their ratings, as they haven't played a single down in the NFL yet.
