The Quarterback Matchup Chiefs Superfan Wants to See
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a ton of veteran quarterbacks this season. Going into the 2025 campaign, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken on almost every quarterback this era of football has to offer, except for one.
Through his eight seasons in the National Football League, Mahomes has faced the likes of Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, and more. Obtaining a solid win-loss ratio throughout his career, Mahomes continues to prove why he is one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks playing in the league today.
But one quarterback matchup alludes Mahomes.
Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended their long offseason pursuit of adding a starting quarterback by signing veteran Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. The Steelers have been a consistent winning franchise, and hope that Rodgers will be able to continue that tradition in Pittsburgh.
Throughout Rodgers' career, he has faced several of the best quarterbacks the league has to offer, except Mahomes. Rodgers has taken on the Chiefs three times in his career, all three times as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. The last game he squared off against Kansas City came in 2019, a game that former Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore played in.
Chiefs superfan and Two-time Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge reacted to Rodgers signing with the Steelers on Good Morning Football, revealing she wants to see Mahomes and Rodgers square off.
"Mahomes and Rodgers have never actively played each other," Etheridge said. "I would really like to get the opportunity to see that before we don't have Rodgers anymore."
Etheridge's wish to see Mahomes and Rodgers play might not happen. The Chiefs and the Steelers aren't scheduled to play each other this season, but seeing as both franchises have had success as of late, perhaps the two franchises will square off in an AFC playoff game.
The Chiefs have a restrengthened offensive line in hopes of better protecting Mahomes in 2025. The Steelers have a winnable schedule, enough to fight for a playoff spot. While the chances aren't zero, a lot would have to work in the favor of both Kansas City and Pittsburgh for Etheridge to see these two future Hall of Famers take on one another.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.