Hilarious Travis Kelce Picture Taking Internet by Storm
A lot has changed for Travis Kelce in the past decade.
The Kansas City Chiefs legend will be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection when he hangs up his cleats. In 12 years, he has played in 200 career games, caught 97 touchdown passes, been named to 10 Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro teams, and has won three Super Bowls.
It has been quite the ride for Kelce in Kansas City, who first arrived to the Chiefs Kingdom with the No. 63 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.
A recent tweet by the NFL displaying the selection of Kelce over a decade ago has some fans living in full-on nostalgia, with the picture of the youthful Kelce certainly looking different from the matured veteran that Chiefs fans know and love today.
Chiefs fans will see at least one more year of Kelce in 2025, with Kelce announcing he would return for a 13th season after questions of whether he would retired following a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, though, Kelce is locked in on his 13th season and trying to bring his fourth Super Bowl win and Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and their loyal fans.
“He said he was coming back, and he’s all in," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on The Bettor Angle.
“He’s all in, he’s a heck of a player,” Reid said. “I mean listen, he’s getting older but you’re talking about the guy that’s going to go down as maybe the best of all time at that position. And okay well, if he’s a step slower or whatever people are saying, he’s still one of the best in the National Football League and in my eyes he’s the best."
How long Kelce remains in Kansas City remains to be seen, but he is set to take yet another step forward from the young kid who was drafted in 2013.
"Kansas City, baby, we're back at it for at least one more year," Kelce said after announcing his return.
"I can't say whether or not this is going to be the last year because I still love a lot of what I do for the city of Kansas City and the Chiefs organization. I know I've got one on my contract, and I'm gonna give you everything I got, baby."
