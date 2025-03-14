Why the Chiefs Should Target a Former Divisional Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs could benefit from bringing in a veteran wide receiver to help out their offense. Last season, they did a midseason trade for DeAndre Hopkins, so they're open to bringing in veteran talent.
They made that trade primarily because their wide receiver group suffered a lot of injuries last year, but also because Hopkins demonstrated he is still a talented player. The Chiefs have added four players to their roster in free agency, and only one of them is on the offensive side of the ball.
There are plenty of veteran wide receivers that they can still target, but I think they should go after Tim Patrick. Patrick enters free agency after his lone season with the Detroit Lions, where he had 394 yards and three touchdowns.
He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and spent the first four years in the league there before an injury derailed his career and kept him off of the football field for two years. In 2024, he was finally able to play another season, and he showcased that he could still play.
The Chiefs are locked into their wide receiver trio of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown. They believe that this trio could spearhead a successful passing attack with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball, and in theory, they could.
However, after last season, there are injury concerns. If they all stayed healthy, it would lead to a very productive offense and could see the resurgence of the Chiefs' dominance in the regular season. They're taking a gamble on their health, which is why I believe they should target veterans in free agency.
There are plenty available, so why Patrick? He'll be 32 by next season and also has injury concerns, but he's 6'5" and is coming off a successful season. Ideally, he would stay the backup for the entire year, but if he's their wide receiver three, is that really so bad?
They could offer him a one-year contract, and he'd be a lanky receiver that could take the top off defenses, or at least poses that threat, while Rice and Worthy can run slants and work in the slot. He brings a different shade to their offense that not many backups could provide.
If they want to make it to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance, they have to target savvy veterans who can step up if need be.
