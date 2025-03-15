Is Chiefs HC Andy Reid Making the Right Moves This Offseason?
The Kansas City Chiefs have made many moves this offseason so far.
They are in the middle of the free agency period and they have been bringing players that they think will make their team better next season. The Chiefs are trying to get back to the Super Bowl, hoping to this time have a different outcome than vs. the Eagles last month.
The Chiefs have also lost key players from last year's team to free agency but general manager Brett Veach has done a good job doing his best to replace them. Veach has done a great job over the years since taking over as general manager, ensuring the roster has the tools it needs to succeed.
On the offensive side for head coach Andy Reid, he knew what they needed the most and that was to get protection for his quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season. The Chiefs did not have an answer for the opposing defense when it came to pass protection, especially in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will still have to figure out if they made the right moves on the offensive line. They brought in guys that have potential and talent but until they get on the practice field, they will not know what they have.
On thing is for sure: if they cannot protect Mahomes next season they will not have the season they are looking for. On the skills positions, the Chiefs' moves have been slower than other positions.
The Chiefs are still looking for another wide receiver. We all know that Mahomes can get it done with any receivers but that puts him in situations that the Chiefs would rather not be in.
Reid has to do a better job of making sure they have help for his quarterback. Get a receiver and another skill position player that can take some load off Mahomes because last season the team was too dependent on him to make everything happen.
Reid saw what happen in Super Bowl LIX when they could not get anything going on the offensive side of the ball. if they want to beat those top teams they will need to improve in those areas. And Reid has to do whatever it takes to get his quarterback more weapons.
