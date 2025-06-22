History is Still in Sight for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have been nothing short of spectacular since the turn of the decade. Not only have they secured three Super Bowl titles, but they have also produced several stars in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, and several more.
The Chiefs still have the chance to secure their 10th straight AFC West division title going into the 2025 campaign. However, that's not the only history they have the chance to make. While winning the AFC West will be more difficult this time around, the Chiefs have more history to chase this season.
Only one team in the history of the National Football League has won more division titles in a row than the Chiefs, and that's the New England Patriots. From 2009 to 2019, Tom Brady and the Patriots won their division, giving them the record for the longest division-winning streak the sport has ever seen.
While the Chiefs would love to tie that, they can't do so this season. But what they do have a chance at this season is becoming the second team in NFL history to make four straight Super Bowl appearances.
The Chiefs' bitter rivals, the Buffalo Bills, are the only franchise in NFL history to make four straight Super Bowls. While they didn't win a single time they made the game, it has been a record that no other franchise has had the chance to beat until now.
The Chiefs tried making history last season as they fought for the chance to become the first team in history to win three Super Bowl championships in a row. That goal was spoiled by the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Chiefs still have a strong likelihood of making the Super Bowl once more for the 60th anniversary.
Compared to the Bills, the Chiefs, should they make the Super Bowl, have a much better chance at winning than Buffalo did. Regardless of the outcome, if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl this season, they will tie history, cementing the franchise's legacy in the history books for the rest of time.
There is still a ton of hard work to be done before the Chiefs can even think about this goal, but as we've seen in recent years for Kansas City, it's Super Bowl or bust.
Be sure to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter) and never miss breaking Kansas City stories.
And, don’t forget to like our Facebook page here to connect with Chiefs fans from all over the world.