HOF Senior Committee Member Speaks on Chiefs Legends
The Kansas City Chiefs are well known for being a historic franchise and organization.
The Chiefs were a huge part of the National Football League in the early years, and there have been a lot of former players and coaches who are legends who played for Kansas City as well. They have their share of remarkable players, and Chiefs Kingdom has made it known which ones they want to see in the Hall of Fame.
The Chiefs have their share of former legends in the Hall of Fame, but many believe that they should have way more than what is currently representing the Chiefs. The process of getting legendary players into the Hall of Fame is more difficult than in other professional sports.
Hall of Fame senior committee member Rick Gosselin talked about the process of choosing NFL Hall of Famers.
"Now every franchise feels it has three to five players that have been passed over by the Hall of Fame process in this pool," said Gosselin on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast." For instance, Kansas City, Jim Tyer, Otis Taylor, Fred Arbanas, Ed Budde, Albert Lewis."
"They all feel like these guys have been passed over in the process. Now we bring out two senior candidates a year off this list of a hundred, and every year, more players go in."
"I got to look at the hundred players on this master list and figure out who are the most deserving. A lot of guys that I had in the initial list ... I still have 100 names. The senior committee is not a clearing house for any one team ... It is a numbers problem. Once upon a time, we nominated three seniors, and most of them would get in, but then for a long time we had a stretch of one senior, then we had a stretch of two seniors. It is just a major numbers problem, and they all have been caught up in it."
The Chiefs will still voice their thoughts about getting their former legendary players into Canton. They got two right now that will be first-ballot Hall of Famers when their time comes in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Now, it is time to see about the rest.
