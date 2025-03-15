Why Patrick Mahomes Keeps Chiefs Afloat
Even with their rough loss to end their season last year, the Kansas City Chiefs will still be considered Super Bowl contenders for the 2025 season. That has a lot to do with the fact that they have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes had his worst game of his career in this year's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, but it was not all his fault. He was forced to run and escape the pocket almost on every play and had to make things happen on his own.
Now heading into the new season Mahomes is cleary still the best in the NFL even with that bad performance in Super Bowl LIX.
Now the Chiefs all offseason have been trying to put the right pieces around him for next season. But for the Chiefs organization, does it matter if they really find all the pieces they possibly can for Mahomes? Or have they been brushing off the pieces just because they know how talented he is and are letting him do the best to get it done with what he has?
"I am going to say no on this one, they [Chiefs] are building a dynasty you are going to lose players, that is just the fact of the matter," said former NFL Player Devin McCourty on First Take. "You can even say that about Tyreek Hill. They watched him walk out of the door. Orlando Brown was another guy. last year, Snead left, and we talk about the whole that left in the secondary."
"All season long we talked about they need to find a replacement at cornerback too. They never did, and this was still a team playing in the Super Bowl. So I think part of building this dynasty is that you have to find ways and Patrick Mahomes is at the absolute top of that. Travis Kelce is going to be a year older. But you look at some of the things they did."
"They brought back Trey Smith their other guard. The young guard and paid him. Nick Bolton, the leader on the defensive side of the ball, they signed and kept him. For a team like Kansas City when you are winning so much and you have so many good players, there is no way to keep everybody year in and year out."
