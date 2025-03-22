Chiefs Travis Kelce Reveals Childhood Admission
One player that everyone has been following this offseason has been the Kansas City Chiefs face of the franchise and star tight end Travis Kelce.
Kelce had an interesting end to his season last year. Kelce did not perform his best in some of the biggest games of the season, and one of them was in the Super Bowl. It was one of his worst career performances.
Then, heading to the offseason Kelce had to make the toughest decision of his football career: whether he wanted to play or go into retirement. But Kelce did not want to end his career with the performance he put on last year, especially in the Super Bowl. So, Kelce has decided to come back next season and give it at least one more go around in Kansas City.
Now Kelce will get his body and mind ready for the upcoming season. The Chiefs did not want to lose him after the team got to the Super Bowl last season. They kept him for at least one more year, but the window is closing for Kelce to win another one with the team.
On a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, Kelce shared that he struggled with his weight well growing up.
"I was a heavyweight growing up," said Travis Kelce. "Jason, he didn't get fat until he went to office. We switched places growing up. So Jason is more newly founded into it."
"I think I was dealing with my love for honey buns," Kelce added. "That's what I was kinda dealing with more."
"I saw Heavyweights and was like, 'Oh, man. If there's a campout there like that, I wanna go to it.' Just kids that can be fat together and hide candy in their beds."
It was only a matter of time before Kelce got it right and became one of the greatest tight ends of all-time.
Kelce will now work hard to get it going again all next season. Kelce wants to leave the game on his own terms, and having a great season next year is part of Kelce's plans.
The Chiefs will look to get back to the big game, but plan on winning it this time. The Chiefs still have some holes to fill but it will be another season were the Chiefs will be in the mix.
