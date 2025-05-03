Surprising Chiefs Veteran Listed as Potential Cut/Trade Option
The Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed a solid haul from the NFL Draft. Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network believes adding Jalen Royals could make life a little more difficult for some inside the Chiefs' locker room.
"Hollywood Brown was our main pre-draft trade candidate for the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s no reason to move off that stance after the defending AFC champs picked Jalen Royals, a true X receiver who could displace Brown," Xie said.
"Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy should eat up most of the snaps in the slot and flanker positions, with JuJu Smith-Schuster tapping in for some slot work. Brown would seemingly be the favorite over the rookie Royals to play X receiver snaps. However, Brown was essentially out of the mix in the playoffs (five catches on 13 targets) and only received a one-year deal in free agency."
Xie noted specifically how Royals' addition could impact the Chiefs.
"There’s a scenario where Royals adds a vertical contested catch element that Brown can’t replicate, squeezing Hollywood out of the rotation yet again. He’s likely the No. 4 target right now anyway with Rice, Worthy, and Travis Kelce ahead of Brown in the pecking order. If Royals flashes with his camp and preseason reps, Brown could easily be on the move," Xie said.
Kansas City has already had a few challenging decisions this offseason. It could have another one on the horizon, as the talented rookie wide receiver is talented enough to put pressure on some of the Chiefs' veterans.
Daniel Harms of the Draft Network noted that "Royals is a three-level threat with the tools to make impressive jumping grabs with his track background. He can win in a multitude of ways, and that’s the sign of a genuinely impactful receiver.
"At the breakpoint, Royals gets his head to the quarterback and efficiently tracks the ball to all areas of the field. He doesn’t let the ball travel too far and attacks it with his hands whenever he can with proper technique. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is always looking for space, and he knows how to get there. With a great center of gravity and quick feet, he routinely makes defenders miss tackles and bursts into space. He’s a better accelerator than a top-speed threat, but he’s not slow and tough over the middle of the field and after the catch. With the ball in the air, he’s an impressive tracker and can time his jumps with the best in the class. He has some incredible catches on his highlight reel."
