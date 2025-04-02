How Chiefs 1st Round Draft Picks Have Performed Since 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs have selected in the latter half of the first round since the 2017 NFL Draft and for good reason. Since taking quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have gained a lot of success and accolades that speak for themselves.
With the 2025 NFL Draft looming around the corner, the Chiefs once again find themselves with a bottom half selection that has had several mock drafters dive into the several possibilities the franchise could go with.
That being said, regardless of the later picks in the rounds, the Chiefs as a collective have been able to find contributor after contributor, as well as immediate impact players. In honor of the NFL Draft getting closer, here's how well the Chiefs' first-round draft picks from 2020 on have performed since hearing their names called.
2020 NFL Draft: Pick 32, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU with their first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Edwards-Helaire was a strong choice given his final performance in college, where he posted 1,414 rushing yards in 215 attempts and scored 16 touchdowns.
In his first season with the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire dropped 803 rushing yards in 181 carries. Over his Chiefs career, which spanned from 2020-2023, Edwards-Helaire averaged 461.25 rushing yards per season, progressively decreasing in production from year one to year four. Edwards-Helaire is currently with the New Orleans Saints franchise.
2022 NFL Draft: Pick 21, CB Trent McDuffie
The Chiefs didn't hold a first round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but did land two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. In their first first round pick, Kansas City took cornerback Trent McDuffie.
Through three seasons with the franchise, McDuffie has only increased his production, dropping a career high 13 passes defended and six stuffs just this past season. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been the subject of a possible extension with the franchise due to his increasing performance, but Chiefs Kingdom will have to wait to see the day.
2022 NFL Draft: Pick 30, DE George Karlaftis
The franchise took defensive end George Karlaftis with their second first round pick, and they didn't miss. In three seasons with the Chiefs, Karlaftis has played in 49 regular season games and has been a major piece to the Kansas City defense since day one.
Last season, Karlaftis stayed consistent, with a minor setback from his second season. In a full 17 games, Karlaftis collected 35 total tackles, eight quarterback sacks, and had 6.5 stuffs (career high). His playoff performance was also strong for the franchise, collecting four sacks in three games played.
2023 NFL Draft: Pick 31, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Anudike-Uzomah has had a slow start to his NFL career as he currently is listed as a second string option behind Michael Danna. The former first round pick did, however, increase his play in his second campaign, dropping 27 total tackles and collecting 2.5 quarterback sacks in 17 games played (three games started).
Still only 23 years old, Anudike-Uzomah could easily see his role increase this upcoming season, especially if he has a strong training camp.
2024 NFL Draft: Pick 28, WR Xavier Worthy
Which leads us to the most recent Chiefs first round draft pick: Xavier Worthy. Worthy had a strong campaign in Kansas City, collecting 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions. The soon to be 24 year old also brought in 36 first downs and scored six touchdowns during the regular season.
According to PFF.com, Worthy was an average receiver, which is a good starting point for a young player. Going into year two, Worthy could easily be the receiver to end the two-season drought of no receiver hauling in 1,000+ receiving yards. All it takes is him staying healthy.
