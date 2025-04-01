Chiefs' Andy Reid on 18-game NFL Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs are going through a lot of turn around this offseason. As they are getting ready for the new 2025 season, they have lost a lot of key players in free agency. But general manager Brett Veach countered that by signing some players that will come in and fit the Chiefs' scheme and fit well with the team. The Chiefs were more active than many thought.
As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, which is coming up in a couple of weeks, the NFL gathered in Flordia for the National Football League annual meeting. The Chiefs' head coach, Andy Reid, was in attendance.
With the Chiefs coming off a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, it has to be a difficult stretch for the core of Chiefs players that have been part of all three Super Bowl appearances. And now the NFL is in talks about adding another week to the schedule and making it an 18-game season.
If the NFL decides to eventually go to an 18 game schedule, it can be bad news for teams that have long playoff runs the season after. Because other teams would have been in offseason mode for an extra month or two and the deep playoff teams would have to cut some of their offseason short.
“The challenge is the health part of it. You know, the guys staying healthy,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “However, they’ll work something out. I’m sure they’re going to give the guys a little break in there somewhere, maybe two bye weeks, who knows? We’ll be coaching well into the New Year.”
"The current collective bargaining agreement, which was signed in 2020 and runs through ’30, prohibits the league from adding more games onto the schedule without a negotiation. Still, if the NFL wants it badly enough, the NFLPA would be wise to bargain rather than stomp around. Get what you can," said Sports Illustrated staff writer Matt Verderame.
It is going to be interesting to see if the league tries to put the extra game in motion before that contract ends. And what will the players have to say about having an extra game. Something will have to change with players safety and health if the NFL goes to an 18-game season.
