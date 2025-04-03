2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Sharpen Their Edge
As the Kansas City Chiefs continue to strategize on who they'll take in the first round, it's important to figure out how to proceed with the later six rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. In Field Yates' new two-round mock draft (an NFL draft analyst for ESPN), the Chiefs would be set with taking defensive lineman Landon Jackson out of Arkansas.
"As the Chiefs work to solidify their edge rusher group, Jackson is worth a look at the end of Round 2, Yates wrote. "He would provide their defense with outstanding length and an 'empty the tank' mentality on every play. Jackson had 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the past two seasons."
Jackson spent three years as a Razorback and improved after every season. While only registering 23 total tackles and three sacks his freshman season, Jackson doubled his output for both categories the next season, finishing the year with 44 combined tackles and now up to 6.5 sacks. While his junior season was almost identical to the prior year, he did manage to increase his tackles by five while also forcing his first-ever fumble.
However, it wasn't until the scouting combine in March that Jackson managed to get his draft stock to skyrocket. Out of all participating edge rushers, Jackson earned the second-highest athleticism score (85) and the sixth-highest total combined score (77). It isn't that surprising when you realize that he also stands at 6'6 and weighs over 260 pounds.
“He’s tough, but I don’t see enough contact balance to play down in an odd front," said an NFC national scout. "Let him be a big even-front base end. He’s got a chance to become a good starter but it won’t happen early on.”
According to an NFL.com analyst, Lance Zirerlein, Jackson has what it takes to make an impact in the league:
"He’ll never be a natural edge bender but he plays with connected hands and feet that should allow him to develop more impactful rush counters. It will look gawky at times, but Jackson seems to be growing into his frame and possesses the traits and motor to make it as a future starter on the edge."
If the Chiefs manage to get him, it'll make their lives a whole lot easier on the defensive side.
