Chiefs HC Andy Reid Updates the Status of Prized Addition
The Kansas City Chiefs are depending on rookie offensive lineman Josh Simmons to help solidify an offensive line that allowed Patrick Mahomes to be sacked more than in any other season in his career. Simmons has been recovering from an injury.
After Organized Team Activities, Reid gave an update on Simmons' recovery.
“We might be able to get something out of him in the team periods in Phase 3 here,” added Reid. “So that’s a positive; we weren’t expecting to be able to do that. He’s really done a good job with his rehab stuff — and the doctor that did his surgery did a nice job," Reid said.
The Chiefs are confident Simmons will be back soon enough. Reid said Simmons will be back in time for training camp "for sure," but the Chiefs are wise to take precautions with him as he continues to recover from injury.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports analyzed Simmons' skillset as he enters the league.
"Long and light on his feet, Simmons is a very good athlete and an easy mover in the run game. He constantly stays balanced when climbing to the second level and consistently gets his head across inside defenders on the backside of zone runs," Tice said.
"His technique and strength in pass protection improved greatly this season, making him a more balanced player than just finesse-driven. His strength improved so much that he was starting to bring some pop on contact in the run game before he suffered his injury."
Tice noted that Simmons has the size to be successful in the league. Adding Simmons to an offense that contains Patrick Mahomes and several other talented players should help with his development, once he returns from injury.
"Simmons may be injured, but he has the size, enough length (33-inch arms), and talent to be a legitimate blindside protector at the next level. His athleticism and ascending play makes me think there is even more to tap into for a team with a good offensive line coach once Simmons becomes 100% again," Tice said.
McDonald also believes in Simmons' talent and long-term potential in Kansas City.
"He’s a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash draft pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength," McDonald said.
