How Could Patrick Mahomes Respond to Super Bowl LIX Loss?
It's quite easy to get annoyed and distastful toward constant winners such as the Kansas City Chiefs. They have been the best team in the NFL for seven years, reaching the Super Bowl in five of those seasons with three Lombardi Trophies on display for their success at 1 Arrowhead Drive. The Chiefs also have the best quarterback in the land, Patrick Mahomes, who will be entering his age-30 season this fall.
Mahomes was back into the groove of things this week as he trained with fellow teammates, sporting a new cut while getting his body refreshed on the mechanics and the improvements needed to be an even better passer than he already is. Much has been said about his performance in Super Bowl LIX, where he had an abysmal performance for three quarters before lighting the sky up in the fourth quarter down multiple scores and the game out of reach.
The former 12th overall choice in the 2017 NFL Draft spoke about his Achilles heel candidly in the post-game conference, stating he needed to do a better job protecting the ball, especially in the last four season where he has reached double-digits in each campaign. After starting his career with a 114:24 touchdown-to-interception ratio, that ratio has increased in both categories, 131-50.
If Mahomes wants to improve his game, not only protecting the ball but easing the reckless abandonment he has tended to play with must improve.
Alongside Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen, Mahomes is one of the most gifted passers to enter the NFL. He can make any and every throw imaginable and that is why he has gotten away with a lot of turnover-worthy plays. At some point, that physical ability will decline and while this may not happen anytime soon, the former Red Raider must change his style of play if he is to play with enough longevity.
The last time Mahomes lost a Super Bowl, he responded by throwing for over 4,800 yards and 37 touchdowns before following that up with a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns in his league and Super Bowl MVP-winning season. It's reasonable to expect those types of numbers again, but the turnovers should be dialed down.
This time around, things are different. The Chiefs have legitimate competition in their own conference and the NFC. Their schedule will be quite tough, and the AFC West has legitimate talent to compete with, making the 2025 campaign no slouch.
Mahomes will likely have a changed approach in 2025, different from anything he's done in recent years. How he takes charge of that approach will determine whether the Chiefs are competing in their fourth consecutive Super Bowl in a dogfight all season with the rest of the league.
