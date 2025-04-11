Chiefs QB Mahomes Returns to Football Action
For many players, the first few months of the offseason represent a time of relaxation with family as the body recuperates from a long season of physical battle. That is the case for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have less time for rest before beginning preparations for the upcoming season after coming up short in Super Bowl LIX.
With voluntary workouts set to get underway across the NFL, many players will begin to get back into shape and start their training for the summer camps and preseason before the long regular and postseason get underway.
One player who is getting back into the fold is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who revealed a video on his Instagram page earlier this week, getting back into the groove of tossing the pigskin around with his fellow teammates.
There is little to deny about Mahomes' greatness as a passer. He will turn 30 years old this season and has already become a two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP and is the active leader in passing yards per game and adjusted net passing yards per attempt. He is already an NFL Hall of Famer in his own right.
However, Mahomes will have the images of his two worst losses in the biggest games in front of the world for years to come, regardless if he wins another Super Bowl or three. He has thrown double-digit interceptions for four straight seasons and it has cost him in the regular season and it did so again in New Orleans.
“That’s something I’ve dealt with my entire career and if I don’t show that I will take what’s there in the game, the defenses are going to stay in the coverage they’re in," Mahomes said following his loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. "They only blitzed like one time, two times this entire game today, so they were going to make me a fundamental QB in the pocket.”
Mahomes understands he must improve his ability to take what is in front of him and survive for another down. It has been his Achillies heel for much of his career, dating back to his fantastic college career where he continously lit up the Big 12 with Texas Tech's Air Raid offense.
If the All-Pro signal-caller can tune down the turnover-worthy plays, especially when he's beginning to enter his prime, Mahomes can return to being the quarterback that should be the most feared in the league.
