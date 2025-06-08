Insider Gives His Take on the Chiefs Division
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get back to the Super Bowl next season. But before they can get there, they will need to win the AFC West again. And next season, the AFC West will be much improved, significantly with all teams having a strong head coach leading the way and a good quarterback leading the waycapable on the field. Can the Chiefs win the AFC West for the tenth straight season?
The AFC West has run through the Kansas City Chiefs for the last nine seasons. In 2025, it could be the hardest AFC West the Chiefs have been a part of since head coach Andy Reid came to Kansas City. And that is why it is going to be fun seeing all the teams in this division go at it next season, because we do not know what is going to happen.
The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to take the AFC West title off the Chiefs, and they will look to try to do it in 2025.
All of the Chiefs' division rivals have been able to get a win or two over the years, but have not been able to dethrone the Chiefs from taking the West division. In 2025, it is going to be interesting to watch how the division will work out because it can be the best division in all of the National Football League as well.
Going into the new season, the AFC West will be one of the best divisions in all of football, if not the best one in the National Football League. It is loaded and three of the teams made the playoffs last season.
"I guess I’d have to go with the AFC West. The reason why is in each division, there’s an established powerhouse—the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions," said Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer.
"In each division, there are two other solid playoff teams (Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers) with established programs and top-10 GM/head coach infrastructures. Also, the two teams at the bottom (Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears) have promise as they go through regime changes."
"So what’s the tiebreaker? It’s that one division has the Chiefs, and the other doesn’t. I love what the Lions have done, and I don’t think any sizable regression is coming. That said, Kansas City’s been to three consecutive Super Bowls and has Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. That is hard to ignore."
