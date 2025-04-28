Insider Names New Chiefs OL Simmons Right Fit
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2025 NFL Draft last week by taking one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the draft. They drafted Josh Simmons out of Ohio State with the last pick of the first round. The Chiefs' biggest need this offseason has been getting better on the offensive line, and they did that in the very first round by taking Simmons.
The Chiefs did it once again by getting a great value pick at the end of the first round. General manager Brett Veach did a great job of getting what the team needed the most once again.
The Chiefs now have a better offensive line than they did before the draft. The Chiefs also now have a better protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs' biggest problem last season was the offensive line. They were bad, but it did not really become a concern because of all the winning they were doing. But when it mattered the most, the Chiefs could not escape their biggest problem. Now the Chiefs' offense will go into the season with a much-needed boost from their offensive line.
If the Chiefs can get the right protection for Mahomes next season, the offense could be unstoppable with the best quarterback in the National Football League.
Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer thinks that Simmons can be a generational talent for years to come with the Chiefs.
"I think Ohio State OT Josh Simmons landed in exactly the right place to fulfill his considerable potential. And the Kansas City Chiefs might have their left tackle for the next decade," said Breer.
The Chiefs still have other areas to figure out on the offensive line and the rest of the offense. But if the players already there in Kansas City do not get it together, the next draft class will be ready to come in and take any position. The needed position for the Chiefs is the one that players will be battling for.
The Chiefs got a whole lot of new rookies who are not afraid of competition. It is going to be a fun one to watch as we inch closer to the regular season. Which players will come out with starting jobs? The Chiefs have a lot to see and discover.
